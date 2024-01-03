en English
Accidents

Narrow Escape for Teens in Kawerau River: A Tale of Courage and Community Action

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:33 am EST
Narrow Escape for Teens in Kawerau River: A Tale of Courage and Community Action

On a fateful Wednesday afternoon, in the scenic Queenstown-Lakes District, an ordinary swim in the Kawerau River nearly turned into a tragedy for three teenage boys. The trio, caught unaware by the river’s forceful current, found themselves struggling for survival, their cries echoing off the surrounding hills.

Struggle Against the Current

As they plunged into the cool waters near Rafters Road in Gibbston, the boys immediately grappled with the powerful undercurrent. One of them, leveraging his strength and determination, managed to reach the safety of nearby rocks. However, the other two were swept away by the unyielding river, helpless against its might.

A Timely Intervention

As panic set in, a bystander, defying personal risk, plunged into the water to rescue one of the boys. The rescuer, displaying extraordinary courage, reached the teen and managed to pull him out of the swirling currents to safety. Meanwhile, the third teen, carried further downstream, managed to reach the opposite bank – a spot otherwise inaccessible and far from the starting point of their ill-fated adventure.

Rescue Operations and Airlift

At approximately 3:15 pm, the police were alerted to the unfolding crisis. They swiftly coordinated with a rescue helicopter team that was dispatched to the scene. The helicopter, in a display of precision and speed, arrived just in time to airlift the stranded swimmers and the brave rescuer to safety. Each manoeuvre was executed with precision, highlighting the proficiency and preparedness of the rescue team.

Public Reminder and Commendation

Senior Sergeant John Fookes, speaking after the incident, emphasized the treacherous nature of the Nevis Rapids downstream. He reminded the public of the importance of researching and respecting the natural environment when engaging in outdoor activities. He also underscored the boys’ narrow escape from a potentially fatal encounter. The efforts of those who participated in the rescue and the prompt reporting of the incident were commended by the authorities, serving as a reminder of the importance of community vigilance and action.

Accidents New Zealand
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

