Narrow Escape for 16 in Asaba Road Accident: A Reminder of Safety Regulations

On a recent Saturday, sixteen individuals narrowly escaped a tragic fate in a road accident in Asaba, the capital city of Delta State. The incident, which occurred around 12:55 pm near Animal Care on the Asaba-Onitsha expressway, involved a lone ash-coloured Toyota Hiace bus, bearing the registration number GBZ 369 YK.

On The Road To Onitsha

The bus was in transit to Onitsha at the time of the unfortunate event. Among the sixteen passengers onboard, ten sustained injuries from the impact. The injured included two minors and eight adult males, all of whom were promptly rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

Swift Response

Eyewitnesses commended the swift response of the Delta State command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). The team arrived at the scene barely five minutes after receiving the distress call, conducting efficient rescue operations.

No Fatalities Reported

Udeme Eshiet, the State Sector Commander of the FRSC, confirmed that there were no fatalities as a result of the accident. The injured passengers were admitted to the Federal Medical Center in Asaba for treatment. Eshiet attributed the accident to a speed limit violation and the driver’s sudden loss of control of the vehicle. The ill-fated bus has since been towed to the FRSC office in Asaba for further investigations.

In the aftermath of the incident, Eshiet took the opportunity to remind motorists of the critical importance of adhering to safety regulations, particularly speed limits, as a preventative measure against such accidents in the future.