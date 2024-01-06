en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Nairobi’s Ebrahim Shopping Mall Engulfed in Flames, Extensive Property Damage Reported

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:59 am EST
Nairobi’s Ebrahim Shopping Mall Engulfed in Flames, Extensive Property Damage Reported

In the quiet before dawn, catastrophe struck Nairobi’s bustling Moi Avenue. An enormous fire broke out at the Ebrahim Shopping Mall, a well-known landmark in the city’s central business district. Timed around 4 AM, the blaze quickly spread, engulfing the first and second floors and leading to considerable property damage. The flames, fanned by the early morning breeze, even threatened to spread to neighbouring buildings.

The Response

As the fire alarm rang out, emergency services were alerted. Nairobi’s firefighters, despite facing criticism for their delayed response, arrived on the scene to combat the raging inferno. The fire was eventually contained, and the area was cordoned off by security officers. The operation took more than two hours, but their efforts ensured that the fire did not claim any lives or inflict injuries.

The Aftermath

Now, a once-buzzing marketplace stands eerily silent, the charred remains bearing testament to the incident’s ferocity. Items of immense value, including clothes, mobile phones, laptops, shoes, and beauty products, were lost in the fire. The full extent of the damage is yet to be quantified as authorities continue to assess the scene.

The Investigation

Eyewitnesses have speculated that an electrical fault might be to blame for the fire. However, police have yet to confirm this as they carry out a thorough investigation. This incident raises questions about Nairobi’s preparedness for such emergencies, particularly concerning the measures employed by the Nairobi County Government. Governor Johnson Sakaja, in the 2023 Appropriation Bill, had allocated funds for the construction and renovation of fire stations in the city. The effectiveness of these funds is now under scrutiny.

As the ashes settle at the Ebrahim Shopping Mall, the city’s residents and business owners are now left to pick up the pieces, their lives profoundly affected by the incident. As investigations continue, the city awaits answers and hopes for better preparedness in the future, so such incidents can be avoided or, at the very least, their impacts minimized.

0
Accidents Fire Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
4 mins ago
Tragic Road Accident in Indirapuram Claims Lives of Two Policemen
Two distinguished policemen, Head Constable Jaiom Sharma from Delhi Police and Constable Jagbir Raghav from Uttar Pradesh Police, met a tragic end last night in a horrific accident near the Kanawani culvert in the bustling vicinity of Indirapuram. The police officers were providing security to a prominent builder, Nikhil Chowdhary, and were in transit with
Tragic Road Accident in Indirapuram Claims Lives of Two Policemen
Hunsur Road Accident: KSRTC Bus Collision Triggers Safety Concerns
32 mins ago
Hunsur Road Accident: KSRTC Bus Collision Triggers Safety Concerns
Fire Erupts at Late Former Japanese Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka's Residence
48 mins ago
Fire Erupts at Late Former Japanese Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka's Residence
Collision in Minnesota: Three Children Severely Injured in Pickup Truck and UTV Crash
4 mins ago
Collision in Minnesota: Three Children Severely Injured in Pickup Truck and UTV Crash
South Australia Police Officer's Sudden Death Sparks Investigations
12 mins ago
South Australia Police Officer's Sudden Death Sparks Investigations
Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision in Brooklyn: One Dead, Suspects at Large
18 mins ago
Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision in Brooklyn: One Dead, Suspects at Large
Latest Headlines
World News
Non-Surgical Treatment for Knee Pain: A New Ray of Hope
19 seconds
Non-Surgical Treatment for Knee Pain: A New Ray of Hope
Esha Singh Strikes Gold, Secures Olympic Quota for India
45 seconds
Esha Singh Strikes Gold, Secures Olympic Quota for India
Western Australia Leads in New Year's Eve Care Clinic Attendance: Federal Data
2 mins
Western Australia Leads in New Year's Eve Care Clinic Attendance: Federal Data
Libya Signals Development Renaissance with Inauguration of Bridges in Benghazi
6 mins
Libya Signals Development Renaissance with Inauguration of Bridges in Benghazi
Libya Advances Cancer Care: Improved Drug Availability and Localized Radiation Therapy
7 mins
Libya Advances Cancer Care: Improved Drug Availability and Localized Radiation Therapy
Major Asset Managers Reject Resolutions to Curb Antibiotic Use in Meat Production
8 mins
Major Asset Managers Reject Resolutions to Curb Antibiotic Use in Meat Production
Asset Managers Criticized for Ignoring Public Health Concerns Over Antibiotic Use in Meat Production
8 mins
Asset Managers Criticized for Ignoring Public Health Concerns Over Antibiotic Use in Meat Production
Benoit Saint-Denis Gears Up for Pivotal Bout Against Dustin Poirier at UFC 299
8 mins
Benoit Saint-Denis Gears Up for Pivotal Bout Against Dustin Poirier at UFC 299
Tom Parkes Moves from Livingston to Hartlepool United Amid Contract End
9 mins
Tom Parkes Moves from Livingston to Hartlepool United Amid Contract End
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
2 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
2 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
4 hours
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
5 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
6 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
8 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
8 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
9 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
9 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app