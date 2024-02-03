Mysuru Family Seeks Justice for Fatal Speed Breaker Incident

In a heartrending cry for justice, the family of a man killed due to unscientifically designed speed breakers on Bogadi Road in Mysuru is seeking legal action against the officials of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) responsible for the construction. The tragic incident, resulting in the loss of 27-year-old Yashwanth, illustrates a glaring issue of negligence and lack of oversight in urban planning.

Call for Accountability

Rajendra Prasad, the bereaved father of Yashwanth, spoke out about the tragedy, demanding accountability from those responsible. He highlighted the human cost of such negligence, insisting that the officials who approved and installed these fatal speed breakers should face legal repercussions.

"My only son was taken away due to their negligence. They should not be allowed to repeat this," said a grief-stricken Prasad. He has been outspoken in his criticism of the MCC, stressing the dire need for change to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Threat of Drastic Measures

As the depth of his despair became clear, Prasad issued a chilling threat. If the officials are not held accountable for their actions, he warned, he would take drastic measures by committing suicide with his family. This statement underscores the gravity of the situation, highlighting the urgency for the authorities to act swiftly and justly.

A Plea for Support

Alongside his demand for justice, Prasad also called on the government to provide support for his deceased son's widow. In the wake of the tragedy, the bereaved family is not only grappling with the emotional toll but also the economic ramifications of their loss.

The case of Yashwanth's untimely death brings to light the fatal consequences of unscientific speed breaker design and the urgency to ensure proper oversight in urban planning. It is a stark reminder that the bureaucratic hurdles faced by families in obtaining death certificates for their loved ones who die in such accidents only add to their anguish.

As the fight for justice and accountability continues, the tragedy underscores the urgent need for improved urban planning and infrastructure development, in order to prevent the recurrence of such preventable fatalities.