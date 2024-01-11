en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Mystery Surrounds the Death of Bhimdatta Municipality-6 Ward Chair Mahendra Khadka

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Mystery Surrounds the Death of Bhimdatta Municipality-6 Ward Chair Mahendra Khadka

In a tragic twist of events, Mahendra Khadka, the ward chair of Bhimdatta Municipality-6 and the municipality’s spokesperson, was found dead in Athipur following a motorbike accident. Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamal Thapa reported the incident and stated that further investigations are underway to determine if Khadka’s death was an unfortunate accident or a case of planned murder.

Investigation Underway

SP Kamal Thapa, in his official statement, mentioned that the preliminary findings of the investigation suggest that Khadka was involved in a road accident. However, the authorities are not ruling out the possibility of foul play. The ambiguity surrounding Khadka’s demise has raised eyebrows and sparked speculation about the incident’s true nature.

Notification to the Mayor

Upon discovery of the accident, the mayor of Bhimdatta Municipality, Padam Bogati, was promptly informed. As of now, the mayor’s office has refrained from making any official comments on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation as the reason.

Public Hearing Attendance

Prior to his untimely death, Khadka had attended a public hearing at the Bhimdatta Municipality on Wednesday afternoon. His participation in this event has added yet another layer of complexity to the situation, prompting further questions about the circumstances leading up to his death.

The sudden loss of Mahendra Khadka has left a void in the Bhimdatta Municipality-6, and the ongoing investigation is being watched closely by the community and the nation. As the truth slowly unravels, it is hoped that justice will be served, and the mystery surrounding Khadka’s death will be resolved.

0
Accidents Nepal
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
14 mins ago
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
The martial arts world is in mourning following the tragic passing of Fariya Aminipour, a rising star in the ONE Championship Muay Thai circuit. The 23-year-old Iranian fighter, known for his formidable skill and indomitable spirit, met a premature end in a bike accident in Phuket. A Fighter’s Journey Cut Short Aminipour’s training gym, Tiger
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
Distraction Leads to Legal Trouble for Semi-Trailer Driver in Train Collision
23 mins ago
Distraction Leads to Legal Trouble for Semi-Trailer Driver in Train Collision
High-Speed Chase in Indiana Ends in Crash, Arrests, and Narcotics Seizure
39 mins ago
High-Speed Chase in Indiana Ends in Crash, Arrests, and Narcotics Seizure
Children Suffer Minor Injuries in Davison Township Vehicle Collision
19 mins ago
Children Suffer Minor Injuries in Davison Township Vehicle Collision
Crude Oil Tanker Explosion on I-69 Overpass; Davison High Alumni in Team USA Bowling Trials
19 mins ago
Crude Oil Tanker Explosion on I-69 Overpass; Davison High Alumni in Team USA Bowling Trials
Elderly Man Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Grand Blanc Township
20 mins ago
Elderly Man Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Grand Blanc Township
Latest Headlines
World News
Fremantle Dockers Coach Backs Darcy and Fyfe Ahead of New Season
2 mins
Fremantle Dockers Coach Backs Darcy and Fyfe Ahead of New Season
A Kaleidoscope of Developments: Traversing the Philippine Sectoral Landscape
3 mins
A Kaleidoscope of Developments: Traversing the Philippine Sectoral Landscape
Extra Day Added to Australian Open 2024: Aims to Curtail Late-Night Matches
3 mins
Extra Day Added to Australian Open 2024: Aims to Curtail Late-Night Matches
Colin Gray's Renewed Life: The Transformative Journey of Heart Transplant
5 mins
Colin Gray's Renewed Life: The Transformative Journey of Heart Transplant
Opposition Leader Denies Linking PN to Arson Attack on MP's Home
5 mins
Opposition Leader Denies Linking PN to Arson Attack on MP's Home
Coventry City vs Leicester City: General Admission Tickets Sold Out, Limited Premium Options Remain
7 mins
Coventry City vs Leicester City: General Admission Tickets Sold Out, Limited Premium Options Remain
Marcus Stoinis Accepts Exclusion from Australia's ODI Team
7 mins
Marcus Stoinis Accepts Exclusion from Australia's ODI Team
SSEN Pushes to Boost Enrolment in Priority Service Register Amid Low Participation Rates
7 mins
SSEN Pushes to Boost Enrolment in Priority Service Register Amid Low Participation Rates
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
8 mins
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app