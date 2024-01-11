Mystery Surrounds the Death of Bhimdatta Municipality-6 Ward Chair Mahendra Khadka

In a tragic twist of events, Mahendra Khadka, the ward chair of Bhimdatta Municipality-6 and the municipality’s spokesperson, was found dead in Athipur following a motorbike accident. Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamal Thapa reported the incident and stated that further investigations are underway to determine if Khadka’s death was an unfortunate accident or a case of planned murder.

Investigation Underway

SP Kamal Thapa, in his official statement, mentioned that the preliminary findings of the investigation suggest that Khadka was involved in a road accident. However, the authorities are not ruling out the possibility of foul play. The ambiguity surrounding Khadka’s demise has raised eyebrows and sparked speculation about the incident’s true nature.

Notification to the Mayor

Upon discovery of the accident, the mayor of Bhimdatta Municipality, Padam Bogati, was promptly informed. As of now, the mayor’s office has refrained from making any official comments on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation as the reason.

Public Hearing Attendance

Prior to his untimely death, Khadka had attended a public hearing at the Bhimdatta Municipality on Wednesday afternoon. His participation in this event has added yet another layer of complexity to the situation, prompting further questions about the circumstances leading up to his death.

The sudden loss of Mahendra Khadka has left a void in the Bhimdatta Municipality-6, and the ongoing investigation is being watched closely by the community and the nation. As the truth slowly unravels, it is hoped that justice will be served, and the mystery surrounding Khadka’s death will be resolved.