Murfreesboro Teen, Mason Alexander Roland, Dies in Tragic Car Crash

In a tragic turn of events, a late-night single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an 18-year-old Murfreesboro resident, Mason Alexander Roland. The fatal incident transpired on Friday, December 29, around 11:28 p.m. on Lebanon Pike near Cherry Lane, resulting in a prolonged road closure and subsequent investigations.

Details of the Tragic Incident

Roland was behind the wheel of a 2007 Hummer H3 when the vehicle inexplicably veered off the road. The sizable vehicle collided with a utility pole and a tree, leading to immediate and significant damage. The Murfreesboro Police Department was promptly on the scene, where the gravity of the situation necessitated firefighters’ use of the jaws of life to extricate Roland from the wreckage.

Aftermath and Investigations

Despite initial reports of a serious injury, the young man was pronounced dead at the scene. The impact of the crash resulted in low-hanging power lines, causing the roadway to be closed in both directions for several hours. The Fatal Accident Crash Team was summoned to conduct an in-depth investigation into the incident, as utility services scrambled to replace the damaged pole.

Ongoing Investigation

While the crash’s cause remains a mystery, the investigation continues in an attempt to decipher the circumstances that led to this tragic accident. The loss of such a young life has undoubtedly cast a long shadow over the Murfreesboro community as they grapple with this heartbreaking event.