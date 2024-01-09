en English
Accidents

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: An Architectural Marvel with a Human Cost

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:04 pm EST
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: An Architectural Marvel with a Human Cost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on January 12. This 22-km six-lane bridge, India’s first of its kind, has been constructed to link Sewri on Mumbai’s island city to Nhava-Sheva on the mainland. The colossal structure ranks as the 12th longest sea bridge in the world and is expected to bring development and new projects to Navi Mumbai and the entire region.

The Making of an Architectural Marvel

The construction of the MTHL, which began in mid-2018, involved an average of 5,403 workers and engineers daily. This workforce was not only local but included experts from around the world and laborers from various Indian states. Despite the challenging nature of the project and the daily risks these workers faced, they toiled in three eight-hour shifts ensuring continuous progress on the monumental project.

Navigating Challenging Terrains

Building the MTHL was no easy task. The construction was fraught with difficulties, especially in the marine portion where workers had to excavate as deep as 47 meters below the sea bed to lay solid foundations. This was particularly crucial in the construction of a challenging 10.380 km-long bridge section across Mumbai Bay that included the 6.98 km long marine segment. The proximity of this section to sensitive establishments like ONGC, JNPT, and BARC posed heightened risks and required careful and meticulous work to avoid damaging underwater installations.

The Human Cost

Tragically, the completion of the MTHL was not without loss. Seven laborers lost their lives in six fatal accidents, most of which occurred during the construction of the challenging marine segment across Mumbai Bay. Despite these unfortunate incidents, MMRDA sources insist that world-class safety standards were maintained throughout the project’s duration. However, the reality remains that these laborers paid the ultimate price for the completion of this monumental project. As we celebrate this remarkable achievement in infrastructure development, we must also pause and acknowledge the human cost involved.

Accidents India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

