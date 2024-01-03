Mumbai Tragedy: 19-year-old Mithibai College Student Ends Life

In a tragic turn of events, a 19-year-old college student, Vidhi Pramod Kumar Singh, took her own life by jumping from the 14th floor of a residential building in the bustling Andheri area of Mumbai. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at the Millionaire Heritage Society on S V Road, has sent ripples of sorrow throughout the community.

A Desperate Cry for Help

Living away from her family in Thane as a paying guest, Vidhi was studying at Mithibai College in Vile Parle. She left behind a one-page note, a silent testament to the inner turmoil she was grappling with. The note hinted at her struggle with depression, a mental health issue that continues to claim young lives, often shrouded in silence. However, the exact reasons driving her to this extreme step are yet to be fully understood and are currently under police investigation.

Discovery of the Tragedy

The grim discovery of her lifeless body was made by the building’s watchman, who immediately alerted the society members. The police were informed without delay, arriving on the scene to take control of the situation. A case of accidental death has been registered at the D N Nagar police station, and the authorities have begun their meticulous investigation into the circumstances surrounding Vidhi’s untimely demise.

Community and Family Notified

Shortly after the incident, the young woman’s family residing in Thane was informed by the police. The news has left them, along with the entire society and Vidhi’s college, in a state of deep shock and grief. As they come to terms with the devastating loss, they await answers that could shed light on what led their beloved Vidhi to take such a drastic step.