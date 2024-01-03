en English
Accidents

Mumbai Tragedy: 19-year-old Mithibai College Student Ends Life

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Mumbai Tragedy: 19-year-old Mithibai College Student Ends Life

In a tragic turn of events, a 19-year-old college student, Vidhi Pramod Kumar Singh, took her own life by jumping from the 14th floor of a residential building in the bustling Andheri area of Mumbai. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at the Millionaire Heritage Society on S V Road, has sent ripples of sorrow throughout the community.

A Desperate Cry for Help

Living away from her family in Thane as a paying guest, Vidhi was studying at Mithibai College in Vile Parle. She left behind a one-page note, a silent testament to the inner turmoil she was grappling with. The note hinted at her struggle with depression, a mental health issue that continues to claim young lives, often shrouded in silence. However, the exact reasons driving her to this extreme step are yet to be fully understood and are currently under police investigation.

Discovery of the Tragedy

The grim discovery of her lifeless body was made by the building’s watchman, who immediately alerted the society members. The police were informed without delay, arriving on the scene to take control of the situation. A case of accidental death has been registered at the D N Nagar police station, and the authorities have begun their meticulous investigation into the circumstances surrounding Vidhi’s untimely demise.

Community and Family Notified

Shortly after the incident, the young woman’s family residing in Thane was informed by the police. The news has left them, along with the entire society and Vidhi’s college, in a state of deep shock and grief. As they come to terms with the devastating loss, they await answers that could shed light on what led their beloved Vidhi to take such a drastic step.

Accidents India Mental Health Crisis
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

