Multiple Avalanches Hit Ski Resorts Leading to Casualties

On January 6th, an avalanche incident occurred at the Whitewater Ski Resort in the backcountry area known as Goat Slide, resulting in a skier triggering the avalanche and sustaining severe injuries. The skier was not buried by snow and was rescued by 11 Whitewater staff members. Avalanche Canada rates the area as a considerable danger for avalanches.

Avalanche Strikes California Ski Resort

Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Incident

Details of the Avalanche

An avalanche at Palisades Tahoe resort resulted in the death of one person, identified as 66-year-old Kenneth Kidd. Another person suffered a leg injury, and two others had minor injuries. The avalanche occurred near the KT-22 lift shortly after the resort’s opening, and the debris field is about 150 feet wide, 450 feet long, and 10 feet deep. The incident occurred during a strong storm that has blanketed the Sierra Nevada mountains with snow. The resort CEO called the situation ‘dynamic’ and under investigation.