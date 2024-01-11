en English
Accidents

Multiple Avalanches Hit Ski Resorts Leading to Casualties

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:20 pm EST
Multiple Avalanches Hit Ski Resorts Leading to Casualties

On January 6th, an avalanche incident occurred at the Whitewater Ski Resort in the backcountry area known as Goat Slide, resulting in a skier triggering the avalanche and sustaining severe injuries. The skier was not buried by snow and was rescued by 11 Whitewater staff members. Avalanche Canada rates the area as a considerable danger for avalanches.

Avalanche Strikes California Ski Resort

Shortly after it opened, an avalanche struck a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe, killing one person and injuring another. The avalanche occurred on steep slopes under the KT-22 lift, which serves ‘black diamond’ runs for skilled skiers and snowboarders. The avalanche debris field is approximately 150 feet wide, 450 feet long, and 10 feet deep. The resort closed 30 minutes after opening, and search crews combed the area to ensure no one else was injured or trapped. The avalanche happened as a powerful storm was expected to bring as much as 2 feet of snow to the highest elevations by early Thursday.

Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Incident

An avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort in Lake Tahoe, Calif. resulted in one person killed and another injured. Two more skiers were caught in the slide but were extracted. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. and the avalanche was approximately 150 feet wide, 450 feet long and 10 feet deep. The rescue teams are still learning about the incident and the mountain is closed for the remainder of the day. California Governor Gavin Newson shared that the state is monitoring and standing by to assist.

Details of the Avalanche

An avalanche at Palisades Tahoe resort resulted in the death of one person, identified as 66-year-old Kenneth Kidd. Another person suffered a leg injury, and two others had minor injuries. The avalanche occurred near the KT-22 lift shortly after the resort’s opening, and the debris field is about 150 feet wide, 450 feet long, and 10 feet deep. The incident occurred during a strong storm that has blanketed the Sierra Nevada mountains with snow. The resort CEO called the situation ‘dynamic’ and under investigation.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

