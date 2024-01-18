en English
Accidents

M&S Battery-Powered Candle Ignites Fire in Family Home

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 19, 2024 at 7:32 am EST
M&S Battery-Powered Candle Ignites Fire in Family Home

In a harrowing incident that unfolded in a family home, a battery-powered candle purchased from Marks & Spencer (M&S) triggered a fire, leading to considerable damage in a teenage girl’s bedroom. Natan Elfassy, the father, found himself grappling with the flames that had taken over his daughter Lottie’s room.

Unforeseen Danger

The candle, marketed for its safety features such as confetti gel encased in a glass jar, as well as a decorative heart with neon flashing effects, proved to be a startling hazard. Upon returning home, it was 13-year-old Lottie who alerted her father to the blaze that had erupted in her room.

Natan’s initial attempts to quell the fire with water proved futile. However, the family’s ordeal came to an end when Natan’s son, Joe, demonstrated quick thinking and doused the flames using a wet towel. The aftermath of the fire was grim, with scorched walls and damaged furniture, including shelves, a wardrobe, and curtains.

Seeking Accountability

In the wake of the incident, Natan reached out to M&S to report the dangerous product. The company responded, stating that the candle was no longer available in stores. However, to Natan’s dismay, he found that the product was still listed online. Expressing his concerns over the safety of such items, especially for teenagers who might be enticed to purchase them, Natan has called for more rigorous safety checks for products.

Marks & Spencer has yet to release a statement regarding the incident.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

