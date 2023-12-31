en English
Accidents

Motorist Escapes Injury as Campervan is Swept Off Road by Strong Winds in Co Clare

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:21 pm EST
Motorist Escapes Injury as Campervan is Swept Off Road by Strong Winds in Co Clare

In a hair-raising incident, a motorist in Co Clare, Ireland, found himself battling the forces of nature when his campervan was catapulted across a road and through a stone wall by fierce winds. The shocking event unfolded around 2:00 pm on the R478 route, a stretch of road that meanders between Lahinch and Doolin, nestled near the renowned Cliffs of Moher.

Driver Survives Unscathed

The driver, whose identity remains undisclosed, miraculously escaped the horrifying ordeal without a scratch despite the campervan landing on its side. Emergency services, including Clare County Fire and Rescue, medics from the local ambulance service and members of the Gardaí, the national police service of the Republic of Ireland, rapidly converged on the scene.

Status Yellow Wind Warning

At the time of the accident, a Status Yellow wind warning was in effect for Clare, along with counties Cork, Kerry, and Limerick. This alert, indicative of potentially dangerous weather conditions, lingered until 5 pm on the day of the incident. The area where the accident took place is notorious for its high winds, which have been responsible for similar occurrences in the past, including a particularly memorable incident in February 2020 where a van was blown off the road.

The Aftermath and a Cautionary Tale

Following the incident, firefighters remained at the location, standing by for the arrival of a heavy lift crane to remove the toppled vehicle. The road, while generally sheltered, is exposed to the whims of Atlantic winds at the peak of a hill and stayed open following the incident. This unsettling event serves as a stark reminder of the hazards posed by severe wind conditions, particularly in regions prone to such turbulent weather. Furthermore, it underscores the necessity of reliable news sources like The Journal in promptly delivering critical information during such events.

Accidents Ireland Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

