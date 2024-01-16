Motorhome Driver Ejected in Freeway Crash near Newhall

A shocking incident unfolded on the 14 Freeway near Newhall, California, as a motorhome driver was ejected from his vehicle after colliding with the center divider. The accident occurred at around 11:30 a.m., south of Newhall Avenue, leading to significant injuries for the driver. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded swiftly within seven minutes of the dispatch and found the driver conscious and breathing despite his severe condition.

Emergency Response and Highway Closure

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) promptly issued a SigAlert, signalling a highway closure alert. This resulted in the temporary shutdown of the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane on the northbound side and lanes 1-3 on the southbound side for roughly two hours. The swift response by the CHP and the fire department ensured minimal delay in emergency services reaching the accident site.

Shocking Footage of the Crash

Adding to the dramatic nature of the incident, dashcam video footage captured the horrifying moment of the crash. The video, acquired by KTLA News, shows the RV grinding against the center divider, with the driver being ejected and rolling on the ground on the other side of the divider. This footage has since been provided to the public for viewing, shedding light on the severity of the accident.

Driver's Condition and Investigation

The driver, who was found wearing a neck brace, was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in an unknown condition. His motorhome sustained significant front-end damage, and no other vehicles were reportedly involved in the collision. As of now, the cause of the accident remains unknown, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the details of this shocking event on the freeway.