Motorcycle-Sedan Collision on Lincoln Highway Sends Two Men to Hospital

A serious collision between a motorcycle and a sedan led to the hospitalization of two men on Lincoln Highway in North Versailles. The incident unfolded around 2:49 p.m. on Saturday, in the 300 block of the highway, setting a somber tone for the weekend.

Collision Details

According to Allegheny County Police, the motorcycle, ferrying two men, was heading east when it collided with a sedan making a left turn off Highwood Street. The impact of the crash was severe, resulting in injuries to both men on the motorcycle, who were immediately rushed to the hospital. Thankfully, they are currently listed in stable condition.

Aftermath of the Crash

The sedan involved in the accident, though it escaped with all its occupants unharmed, sustained significant damage. The extent of the damage necessitated towing from the crash site. As of now, authorities have not divulged further details about the cause of the accident or the identities of those involved.

Investigation Underway

The Allegheny County Police have initiated an investigation into the collision. They are appealing to the public for any information regarding the crash. Anyone with valuable information is encouraged to contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line. Tips can be submitted anonymously by dialing 1-833-ALL-TIPS. As the inquiry is still ongoing, further updates are anticipated as more information becomes available.