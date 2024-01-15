Motorcycle Club Rallies Support for Orphaned Twins

In a heartrending incident, 20-month-old twin girls, Lendi and Lujzi, were left orphaned after their parents met with a horrific car accident during a family vacation in Greece. The accident, taking place in Serbia, brought about a drastic shift in the lives of these innocent children, including their 10-month-old brother.

Advertisment

Adoption by Relatives

In the wake of this tragedy, the twins and their sibling found a new home with their aunt R�ka and her husband. Stepping forward in a moment of immense grief, the couple adopted the children, providing them with familial love and support in these trying times.

Motorcycle Club's Charitable Initiative

Advertisment

Deeply moved by the family's unfortunate circumstances, a Szeged-based motorcycle club, Trans Biker Society, took it upon themselves to organize a charity motorcycle party. The event, held in H�dmez�v�s�rhely, aimed at supporting the children and their new family, demonstrating a sense of community spirit and solidarity.

Widespread Participation and Support

The charity party witnessed an overwhelming number of applicants eager to lend their support. Beyond the thrilling motorcycle event, attendees were treated to a children's program featuring the popular Platina Duo band. Furthermore, financial assistance also poured in from friends of the motorcyclists who were unable to attend the event. Their contributions served as a testament to the power of collective effort in the face of adversity.

A Hopeful Future

All proceeds from the charity party are slated to go directly to the twins and their host family. The event is set to take place on January 27th at the 3 Vid�m Corkscrew Cs�rda �s Rendezv�ny H�z, with a lineup of exciting activities planned for both children and adults. As the community rallies to support the orphans and their new family, it is a poignant reminder of the resilience of the human spirit in the face of tragedy.