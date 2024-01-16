Mother's Birthday Marred by Son's Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cheektowaga

In a tragic turn of events, a mother's birthday was marred by the loss of her son, Antwain Rominey Hankle, in a hit-and-run incident on Losson Road, Cheektowaga, New York. Antwain, a 42-year-old father of three, was fatally struck by a car while cleaning snow off his vehicle around 7 p.m. on Monday. The heartbreaking news was relayed to Diane Hankle, his mother, by her granddaughter and Antwain's wife, who uncovered the grim truth when she recognized his shoe in the street following the incident.

Details of the Incident

Having migrated to Western New York nine years ago, Antwain was no stranger to the area's heavy snowfall, a fact that had always been a source of worry for his mother. On the fateful day, Antwain had been tending to his snow-covered car when a gray Ford Explorer, described as a newer model, struck him and fled the scene. The vehicle is reported to bear front-end damage on the passenger side, a clue the Cheektowaga Police Department is using to hunt down the driver.

The Investigation and Appeal

Under the leadership of Lt. Jeff Schmidt, the Cheektowaga Police Department has mounted an intensive investigation into the case. However, they have yet to identify the driver involved in the hit-and-run. As part of their efforts, they have issued a public appeal, requesting anyone with knowledge of the incident or the suspect's vehicle to contact the Cheektowaga Police Accident Investigation Unit.

A Mother's Plea

In an emotional appeal, Diane Hankle urged the driver to face accountability for their actions. Her heartfelt message contains a plea for justice for her son, and an expression of the deep anguish she feels following this sudden and devastating loss. As she grapples with her grief, Diane continues to hope for a breakthrough in the ongoing investigation.