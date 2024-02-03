Mother in Critical Condition After Jump, Leaves Twins in Car Amid Financial Struggles

South Florida was shaken by a heart-wrenching incident on Friday when a mother, found in critical condition, reportedly jumped from a highway ramp onto train tracks. The mother, who has not been identified, had her twin children in the backseat of the car during this tragic event. The scene unfolded near the off-ramp of Interstate 95 onto the Florida Turnpike extension.

Unfolding of the Incident

Emergency services received calls about the children being in the car. Upon their arrival, the detectives discovered that the children showed no signs of trauma. Nevertheless, their mother was in a coma by Friday night. The children's father, Milson Cadet, lived with them and the mother in Prestige Estates, North Miami Beach. Cadet had not seen his partner and their children since Wednesday. After repeated unsuccessful attempts to contact her, he reported them missing to the police on Friday morning.

Background and Possible Motives

Cadet expressed his disbelief over the incident, noting that they had no known issues and that the mother was not known to have mental problems. Despite this, the family was facing financial difficulties. The mother was involved in legal disputes over rent payments and was facing an open eviction case. The community has expressed shock and devastation over the incident.

Investigations and Community Shock

The police are still investigating the circumstances and motive behind the tragic event. The twins' cause of death is pending determination by the medical examiner. This tragic event has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving everyone in disbelief and questioning how such a catastrophe could occur.