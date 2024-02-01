Mother Files Lawsuit Against Mar-Jac Poultry Over Minor Son's Workplace Death

In a grave turn of events, a lawsuit has been lodged by Edilma Perez Ramirez, a grieving mother, in the Forrest County Circuit Court. The lawsuit is the grim aftermath of a tragic incident that claimed the life of her son, Duvan Perez, a mere 16-year-old who fell victim to a fatal workplace accident at Mar-Jac Poultry in Hattiesburg.

The Lawsuit's Targets and Claims

The lawsuit guns for Mar-Jac Poultry, the Onin Staffing Agency, and other implicated entities. The plaint seeks compensatory and punitive damages, the quantum of which is left to the discretion of a jury. The case brings to light a glaring violation of federal child labor laws that expressly bar minors from employment in meat processing plants. This prohibition is premised on the undeniable perilous nature of the equipment at these facilities.

The Controversial Employment of Duvan Perez

Duvan Perez, an indigenous Mayan from Guatemala, was unlawfully employed at the plant. The company has defended itself, proclaiming ignorance about Perez's minor status. They were under the impression that Perez was a 32-year-old, a belief rooted in his identification documents. Onin Staffing Agency, conversely, has refuted claims of being Perez's employer in a notice to the state Workers Compensation Commission.

OSHA's Involvement and Findings

The Department of Labor's Occupational and Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has stepped in, slapping the company with citations for 17 violations. The citations include the absence of safety protocols that directly resulted in Duvan Perez becoming ensnared in machinery, leading to his untimely demise. Attorney Jim Reeves, the legal representative for Ramirez, has pointed out Mar-Jac's prior history of disregarding worker safety. The lawsuit is also seeking damages to cover medical expenses, funeral and burial costs, the value of Perez's prospective earnings, and remuneration for the loss of family and enjoyment of life.

Mar-Jac Poultry's silence persists, with the company choosing not to respond to requests for comments about the pending lawsuit.