en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Mother and Infant Daughter’s Tragic Leap in Greater Noida: A Wake-Up Call to Mental Health Crisis

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
Mother and Infant Daughter’s Tragic Leap in Greater Noida: A Wake-Up Call to Mental Health Crisis

On a late Wednesday night, the tranquillity of La Residentia Society in Greater Noida was shattered by an unspeakable tragedy. The sound of a fall echoed through the night, alerting the society guards. They discovered a heartrending sight: a 33-year-old woman, Sarika, and her six-month-old daughter lying lifeless in a pool of blood. They had fallen from the 16th floor of their apartment, their lives abruptly extinguished in one fell swoop.

The Unseen Battle

The initial police investigation revealed a sombre backstory. Sarika had been grappling with depression and was undergoing treatment. The birth of her daughter had been accompanied by numerous health issues, adding to her emotional turmoil. Sarika, originally from the U.S., had returned to India to stay with her family, leaving her husband behind.

Unraveling the Tragedy

The police, who arrived promptly at the scene, took control of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. Each piece of evidence gathered pointed towards suicide. The family, still reeling from the shock, did not suspect any foul play. The incident had taken place under the jurisdiction of the Bishrakh area police station, which is now tasked with the responsibility of piecing together this grim puzzle.

Mental Health: A Silent Crisis

This incident underscores the urgent need for mental health support and awareness in society. Mental health experts emphasize the importance of identifying behavioural changes in individuals, especially those battling depression. Sarika’s untimely death and the loss of her infant child are stark reminders of the silent crisis many are fighting invisible to the public eye. The tragedy that unfolded at La Residentia Society is a wake-up call to the pressing need for comprehensive mental health care and societal understanding.

0
Accidents India Mental Health Crisis
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
21 mins ago
New Year's Eve Assault: Woman Struck by Bottle in Darwin City
On a festive New Year’s Eve in Darwin City, an unexpected tragedy struck. A 27-year-old woman, standing on the bustling Knuckey Street near the Mantra Pandanas complex, was hit by a bottle, leading to a severe head injury. The incident unfolded in the hour between 9 pm and 10 pm, casting a grim shadow over
New Year's Eve Assault: Woman Struck by Bottle in Darwin City
Children Suffer Minor Injuries in Davison Township Vehicle Collision
1 hour ago
Children Suffer Minor Injuries in Davison Township Vehicle Collision
Crude Oil Tanker Explosion on I-69 Overpass; Davison High Alumni in Team USA Bowling Trials
1 hour ago
Crude Oil Tanker Explosion on I-69 Overpass; Davison High Alumni in Team USA Bowling Trials
Japan Coast Guard Grounds Aircraft at Haneda Air Station After Fatal Collision
34 mins ago
Japan Coast Guard Grounds Aircraft at Haneda Air Station After Fatal Collision
Mystery Surrounds the Death of Bhimdatta Municipality-6 Ward Chair Mahendra Khadka
53 mins ago
Mystery Surrounds the Death of Bhimdatta Municipality-6 Ward Chair Mahendra Khadka
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
1 hour ago
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Connolly and Steele Extend Contracts with East Kilbride Thistle Amidst Successful Season
2 mins
Connolly and Steele Extend Contracts with East Kilbride Thistle Amidst Successful Season
Theft of Mark Ormrod's Prosthetics Ignites Debate on Disability and Security
2 mins
Theft of Mark Ormrod's Prosthetics Ignites Debate on Disability and Security
Punjab Food Authority Discards 1,900 Litres of Adulterated Milk in Ongoing Operation
2 mins
Punjab Food Authority Discards 1,900 Litres of Adulterated Milk in Ongoing Operation
Taylor Heise Powers Minnesota to Victory in PWHL
4 mins
Taylor Heise Powers Minnesota to Victory in PWHL
Political Tensions Flare as Siddaramaiah Criticizes Modi for Incomplete Temple Inauguration
5 mins
Political Tensions Flare as Siddaramaiah Criticizes Modi for Incomplete Temple Inauguration
A-Leagues' Unite Round: A Leap Towards Gender Inclusivity in Sports
5 mins
A-Leagues' Unite Round: A Leap Towards Gender Inclusivity in Sports
Eldon Mustangs Triumph in South Callaway Tournament Against North Callaway Thunderbirds
6 mins
Eldon Mustangs Triumph in South Callaway Tournament Against North Callaway Thunderbirds
Louisville Triumphs Over Miami: A Crucial ACC Turning Point
6 mins
Louisville Triumphs Over Miami: A Crucial ACC Turning Point
Law Society of Kenya Braces for Presidential Elections: Five Candidates in the Fray
7 mins
Law Society of Kenya Braces for Presidential Elections: Five Candidates in the Fray
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
7 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
42 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
4 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app