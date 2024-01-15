en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Mother and Daughter’s Narrow Escape in Bizarre Florida Traffic Incident

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
Mother and Daughter’s Narrow Escape in Bizarre Florida Traffic Incident

In a shocking traffic incident on U.S. Highway 19, Clearwater, Florida, a mother and her school-aged daughter narrowly escaped a dangerous encounter with death. The episode unfolded on Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m. when, in a bizarre turn of events, a tire detached from a vehicle travelling southbound, leaped over the median just north of Drew Street, and smashed into the windshield of a northbound car.

Unexpected Danger on a Routine Drive

The victims of this unusual accident were a mother and her daughter. The mother was at the wheel, with her daughter seated safely in the back. The front passenger seat, which was directly impacted by the rogue tire, was fortunately unoccupied at the time of the collision. The windshield of their car was shattered, the roof above the passenger seat crushed, and the passenger seat itself torn apart by the impact of the tire.

A Narrow Escape from Serious Injury

Despite the severity of the accident and the extensive damage inflicted on their vehicle, the mother and daughter miraculously escaped serious injury. The Clearwater Police Department confirmed that neither the mother nor the daughter were seriously hurt or killed in this freak incident. Clearwater Fire and Rescue personnel evaluated them for injuries at the site of the accident and found no need for immediate hospitalization.

Aftermath and Investigation

Following the on-site evaluation, the mother and daughter visited Mease Countryside Hospital for a precautionary check-up on potential minor injuries. The Clearwater Police Department has not released additional details about the incident, including how the tire became dislodged from the originating vehicle. As investigations continue, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of life, and the thin line between routine and disaster.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
5 mins ago
Greenfield Plane Crash: Tragedy Sparks Investigation and Safety Concerns
On Sunday, a tragic incident unfolded near Greenfield, Massachusetts when a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 55 crashed, claiming the lives of all three occupants. The accident, which occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the northwestern part of the state, has spurred a rigorous investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Greenfield Plane Crash: Tragedy Sparks Investigation and Safety Concerns
60-Year-Old Cyclist Succumbs to Injuries After Tragic Crash in Worcestershire
31 mins ago
60-Year-Old Cyclist Succumbs to Injuries After Tragic Crash in Worcestershire
Mirror Band Returns to the Stage with Sold Out Concert Series
31 mins ago
Mirror Band Returns to the Stage with Sold Out Concert Series
Tragic Chairlift Accident Claims Life of Teenager in Morin Heights
7 mins ago
Tragic Chairlift Accident Claims Life of Teenager in Morin Heights
National Highways Raises Alarm Over Increased Gritter Incidents, Urges Motorists' Cooperation
11 mins ago
National Highways Raises Alarm Over Increased Gritter Incidents, Urges Motorists' Cooperation
Flood Waters Expose Structural Pylons, Cause Massive Sinkhole at Umhlanga Complex
20 mins ago
Flood Waters Expose Structural Pylons, Cause Massive Sinkhole at Umhlanga Complex
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennessee Titans Brace for Free Agency: A Roster Reset in the Offing?
11 seconds
Tennessee Titans Brace for Free Agency: A Roster Reset in the Offing?
Investigation Reveals Allergenic Heavy Metals in Popular Lipstick Brands
21 seconds
Investigation Reveals Allergenic Heavy Metals in Popular Lipstick Brands
OXR1 Gene - A Key to Longevity and Healthy Brain Aging: A Study by Buck Institute
21 seconds
OXR1 Gene - A Key to Longevity and Healthy Brain Aging: A Study by Buck Institute
Uganda's Speaker Inaugurates New Teaching Hospital in Bukedea District
47 seconds
Uganda's Speaker Inaugurates New Teaching Hospital in Bukedea District
Curtis Jones: The Testament to Consistent Playtime and Player Development
53 seconds
Curtis Jones: The Testament to Consistent Playtime and Player Development
President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to P.A. Sangma During Northeast Tour
1 min
President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to P.A. Sangma During Northeast Tour
Caroline Garcia Upsets Naomi Osaka in 2024 Australian Open First Round
1 min
Caroline Garcia Upsets Naomi Osaka in 2024 Australian Open First Round
Steelers Triumph Over Ravens, Set Sights on Bills in Wild Card Clash
1 min
Steelers Triumph Over Ravens, Set Sights on Bills in Wild Card Clash
Muckhart Golf Club to Host Scottish Girls' Under 16 Open Championship
1 min
Muckhart Golf Club to Host Scottish Girls' Under 16 Open Championship
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
12 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
59 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app