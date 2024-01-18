On a typical Monday, Mornington Pier, a place of tranquil beauty and local charm, became the scene of a shocking act of violence. A 79-year-old man found himself fighting for his life in the waters after being allegedly pushed off the pier by a group of teenagers. Onlookers, alarmed by the unfolding drama, quickly intervened and rescued the elderly man from a potential drowning incident.

Disturbing Trend on the Rise

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the incident, and charges are expected to be laid soon. Another teenager involved, a 14-year-old, is already on bail for a previous attack. This incident has raised alarm bells about a disturbing trend - a rise in violence against the elderly. Advocates and community members are now calling for early intervention and education to combat this growing issue.

Elon Musk's Bold Claim

In separate news, Tesla's enigmatic CEO, Elon Musk, made a bold claim that has stirred controversy and debate. While the specifics of Musk's proclamation remain undisclosed, it has been scrutinized by experts and deemed theoretically false. The context in which Musk made this claim and the reasoning behind its theoretical inaccuracy remain subjects of intense discussion and speculation.