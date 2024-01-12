en English
Accidents

Morning Commute Turns Chaotic: Traffic Accident on Msida’s Regional Road

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:58 pm EST
On a quiet Friday morning at 6am, the serenity of Regional Road, Msida was shattered by the screeching of tires and a thunderous collision. The involved parties were a sleek Mercedes Benz and a robust Toyota Hilux. The driver of the Mercedes, a 41-year-old man, had to endure a painful ordeal as he was assisted out of his vehicle’s wreckage by the dedicated officials from the Civil Protection Department.

Details of the Accident

The incident, which quickly escalated to a three-vehicle pileup, began when the Mercedes driver lost control of his vehicle. In the ensuing chaos, he first collided with a car, and subsequently, his vehicle careened into another. The victim, hailing from Gżira, received immediate first aid on site before being whisked away to Mater Dei Hospital. His current condition remains shrouded in uncertainty, although he is reportedly off the danger list.

Aftermath and Investigation

Following the accident, the usually busy Regional Road was choked with heavy traffic, prompting authorities to advise motorists to avoid the area. The police swiftly arrived on the scene, and the circumstances surrounding the accident are now under a microscope of investigation. The 39-year-old man from Zabbar, who was driving the Toyota Hilux, is also part of the ongoing inquiry.

Malta
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

