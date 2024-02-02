Month-long Lane Closure on Middle Road, Southampton Due to Wall Collapse

Southampton's Middle Road at Jews Bay has witnessed a wall collapse, leading to the closure of its eastbound lane. This incident, reported yesterday around 5 pm, has prompted the Ministry of Public Works to initiate a month-long lane closure for repairs. The closure, effective from today until March 1, will block the eastbound lane from property 179 to property 181. In the wake of this development, the Ministry has extended apologies for any inconvenience and seeks public cooperation.

Alternative Routes and Measures

With the Middle Road lane closure, the Ministry has advised commuters to seek alternative avenues. Motorists traveling from the west are urged to use South Road or Church Road, while those approaching from the east should opt for South Road or Lighthouse Road. To ensure the smooth flow of traffic, the affected area will be marked with barricades, traffic lights, and signs.

Public Works Response and Future Plans

In response to this incident, government crews were dispatched promptly for damage assessment. The decision for the lane closure followed this assessment. The Ministry of Public Works remains committed to ensuring road safety, and the repair work on the collapsed wall will be carried out diligently. The road is expected to reopen on March 1.

Reaching Out to the Ministry

For any inquiries or concerns regarding the ongoing works, the Ministry has provided a point of contact. Tina Beer-Searle, the principal highways engineer at the Ministry, can be reached at 501-3044. The Ministry encourages the public to reach out for any clarification, thereby fostering transparency and keeping citizens informed.