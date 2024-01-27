Monroe Police Sgt. Eddie Myers Honored for Heroic Effort in Drowning Incident

On a cold October night in 2024, Monroe Police Sergeant Eddie Myers displayed an act of exceptional bravery. Responding to a distress call about a vehicle accident on Interstate 75, Sgt. Myers found himself in a lifesaving mission.

Unforeseen Tragedy on Interstate 75

A 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, under the control of 55-year-old Yun O. Tait of Fairborn, lost its course and crashed through a fence, plunging into a retaining pond. The chilling temperatures did not deter Sgt. Myers, who joined the rescue operation already underway by fellow officers.

Displaying a quick-thinking and fearless attitude, Sgt. Myers shattered the driver's side window and sunroof, plunging his hands into the murky, frigid waters in search of the vehicle’s occupants.

Grim Discovery and A Hero's Effort

Despite the valiant efforts, the outcome was heartbreaking. Tait was discovered deceased in the rear of the vehicle once it was hauled from the pond. The Butler County Coroner's Office declared drowning as the cause of death, ruling it an unfortunate accident.

Yet, in this somber scenario, Sgt. Myers' heroism shone. Recognizing his brave actions, Monroe Police Chief Bob Buchanan presented him with a Distinguished Service Medal with Valor during a City Council meeting.

A Humble Hero

Sgt. Myers, a committed member of the Monroe police force since 2006, and promoted to sergeant in 2021, humbly accepted the honor. He saw his actions as fulfilling his duty rather than an act of extraordinary courage.

The incident was a testament to the coordinated efforts of multiple agencies, including the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Middletown Division of Police, Monroe Police Department, Middletown Fire Department & EMS, Middletown Water Rescue Team, and Case Towing. Each played a crucial role in managing the situation, showcasing the power of effective collaboration in times of crisis.