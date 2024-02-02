Modesto's $3 Million Tiny Home Solution to Tackle Homelessness

In a bid to address the growing homeless crisis, the Californian city of Modesto has earmarked $3 million for the purchase of tiny homes, aiming to provide temporary housing for those without a roof over their heads. The city, on November 21, issued a request for qualifications (RFQ), seeking potential partners to serve as host sites for these diminutive dwellings. The plan has attracted four submissions—a church, two vacant plots of land, and a commercial building. However, the proposal involving the commercial building has been ruled out as the applicant does not own the property.

Extended Deadline for Host Site Submissions

The city's Community and Economic Development Director, Jessica Hill, announced an indefinite extension for the host site submission deadline as the current submissions undergo evaluation. Hill has set sights on mid-April to bring forth a proposal to the City Council, with the expectation that the operation of the first site will prompt more submissions.

'Bridge Housing' - A Stepping Stone to Permanent Housing

The tiny homes, ranging from 60 to 120 square feet, are intended to serve as 'bridge housing'. This transitional solution is designed for those who are reluctant to go to conventional shelters, offering them an alternative pathway towards securing permanent housing. To aid this transition, the setup will include the presence of service providers and site management.

Financial Commitments and Future Funding

The estimated cost of each tiny home is $75,000. This sum encompasses the actual home, infrastructure, and site preparation costs. Notably, the initially allocated $3 million does not cover the expenses associated with service providers and site managers. To bridge this financial gap, the city plans to collaborate with operators. Modesto is also pursuing additional funding opportunities, having applied for a hefty $5.8 million grant from California's Encampment Resolution Funding Program. This grant, if secured, will significantly bolster the city's capacity to enhance its services and infrastructure for the homeless community.