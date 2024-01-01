en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

MNDF Rescues 19 from Sinking Speedboat, Second Maritime Rescue in a Week

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:43 pm EST
MNDF Rescues 19 from Sinking Speedboat, Second Maritime Rescue in a Week

In a dramatic turn of events on the first day of 2024, the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) performed a successful rescue operation, saving 19 lives from the sinking speedboat ‘Mr. Speed.’ The vessel, en route from Male’ City to Th. Atoll, issued an urgent distress call around 3:55 pm, after facing water ingress while it was four nautical miles away from Th. Buruni.

Timely Response and Successful Rescue

The MNDF Central Area Command Kudahuvadhoo Post swiftly responded to the emergency call. They dispatched a team of soldiers to the troubled spot. Demonstrating commendable bravery and precision, the rescue team managed to save all 19 individuals on board, including 16 passengers and three crew members. The rescued individuals were safely transported to the ‘Hiyala’ boat.

Damage Control and Safe Return

In addition to the rescue operation, the soldiers deployed a pump to manage the flooding on the speedboat. The operation concluded without any reported injuries, underscoring the efficiency and effectiveness of the MNDF. The troubled speedboat was subsequently secured and safely brought to Buruni, marking the end of an intense rescue mission.

Earlier Maritime Incident and Lessons

The incident followed another maritime accident that occurred on the night of December 31, 2023. The cargo boat ‘South Line’ ran aground off GA. Nilandhoo, leading to its sinking and significant damages. The MNDF again showcased its preparedness and ability, towing the boat to Nilandhoo and rescuing all 11 crew members without any injuries. The financial impact from this mishap is estimated to be around MVR 10 million.

These incidents serve as a reminder for the maritime sector to reinforce safety measures and prepare for potential future mishaps. As the new year begins, these events underline the importance of human lives and the role of the MNDF in ensuring their safety.

0
Accidents Maldives
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Security Alert Prompts Home Evacuations in Newry Amid Rising Motoring Fatalities

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Two Children Drown in Swan River

By Geeta Pillai

Fire Incident on Bombo Road: A Blow to Local Businesses

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Berlin's New Year's Eve: A Improved Night Amid Challenges

By Wojciech Zylm

New Year's Day Tragedies Overshadow Celebrations in Kenya ...
@Accidents · 15 mins
New Year's Day Tragedies Overshadow Celebrations in Kenya ...
heart comment 0
Tragic New Year’s Eve Accident in Nakuru: A Community in Mourning

By Israel Ojoko

Tragic New Year's Eve Accident in Nakuru: A Community in Mourning
Early Morning Collision in St Michael, Barbados: Details Awaited

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Early Morning Collision in St Michael, Barbados: Details Awaited
Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Roof Collapse Claims Four Lives, Highlights Infrastructural Neglect

By Rafia Tasleem

Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Roof Collapse Claims Four Lives, Highlights Infrastructural Neglect
New Year’s Day Balloon Incident Raises Safety Concerns

By Mazhar Abbas

New Year's Day Balloon Incident Raises Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 min
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
ESC Congress 2023: Pioneering Studies and Guideline Updates Reshape Cardiovascular Medicine
2 mins
ESC Congress 2023: Pioneering Studies and Guideline Updates Reshape Cardiovascular Medicine
Football Legend Frank McGarvey's Family Champions Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer
4 mins
Football Legend Frank McGarvey's Family Champions Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer
Labour Party Blasts President Tinubu's New Year's Day Address as 'Appalling and Hollow'
4 mins
Labour Party Blasts President Tinubu's New Year's Day Address as 'Appalling and Hollow'
HRCP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Environment and Human Rights Situation in Pakistan
4 mins
HRCP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Environment and Human Rights Situation in Pakistan
North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un's Aggressive Address
6 mins
North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un's Aggressive Address
Pune Hospitals Suspend Cashless Treatments amid Insurance Rate Disputes
6 mins
Pune Hospitals Suspend Cashless Treatments amid Insurance Rate Disputes
ASPIRE Trial Unveils Promising Frontline Therapy for Metastatic Breast Cancer
7 mins
ASPIRE Trial Unveils Promising Frontline Therapy for Metastatic Breast Cancer
Pakistan Senate Adopts Resolution Against Negative Propaganda Towards Armed Forces
10 mins
Pakistan Senate Adopts Resolution Against Negative Propaganda Towards Armed Forces
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 min
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
39 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
45 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
50 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
51 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
1 hour
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
1 hour
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
1 hour
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app