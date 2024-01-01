MNDF Rescues 19 from Sinking Speedboat, Second Maritime Rescue in a Week

In a dramatic turn of events on the first day of 2024, the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) performed a successful rescue operation, saving 19 lives from the sinking speedboat ‘Mr. Speed.’ The vessel, en route from Male’ City to Th. Atoll, issued an urgent distress call around 3:55 pm, after facing water ingress while it was four nautical miles away from Th. Buruni.

Timely Response and Successful Rescue

The MNDF Central Area Command Kudahuvadhoo Post swiftly responded to the emergency call. They dispatched a team of soldiers to the troubled spot. Demonstrating commendable bravery and precision, the rescue team managed to save all 19 individuals on board, including 16 passengers and three crew members. The rescued individuals were safely transported to the ‘Hiyala’ boat.

Damage Control and Safe Return

In addition to the rescue operation, the soldiers deployed a pump to manage the flooding on the speedboat. The operation concluded without any reported injuries, underscoring the efficiency and effectiveness of the MNDF. The troubled speedboat was subsequently secured and safely brought to Buruni, marking the end of an intense rescue mission.

Earlier Maritime Incident and Lessons

The incident followed another maritime accident that occurred on the night of December 31, 2023. The cargo boat ‘South Line’ ran aground off GA. Nilandhoo, leading to its sinking and significant damages. The MNDF again showcased its preparedness and ability, towing the boat to Nilandhoo and rescuing all 11 crew members without any injuries. The financial impact from this mishap is estimated to be around MVR 10 million.

These incidents serve as a reminder for the maritime sector to reinforce safety measures and prepare for potential future mishaps. As the new year begins, these events underline the importance of human lives and the role of the MNDF in ensuring their safety.