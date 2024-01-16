MLK Weekend Sees Surge in Scott's Law Violations with Multiple Crashes into Illinois State Police Cars

Within the span of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, Illinois State Police (ISP) reported five crashes involving their squad cars. Four of these incidents took place in the Chicago area, with a significant three being violations of Scott's Law—a law mandating drivers to yield to stationary emergency vehicles with activated lights.

Incidents Highlighting Scott's Law Violations

The series of crashes began on January 12 when a Honda CRV collided with a parked squad car on I-90. Fortunately, the trooper and K9 onboard remained unscathed. However, the Honda driver didn't escape without consequence, receiving a citation for violating Scott's Law.

Two days later, the ISP dealt with a trio of accidents. The first took place on I-290 when a Jeep Wrangler rear-ended a squad car that was assisting with a different accident. This collision resulted in injury to the trooper stationed in the car. The second incident occurred on I-57, where a Mitsubishi Galant collided with an ISP squad car, leading to the hospitalization of the trooper involved. The day's final event unfolded on I-90/94, where a Jeep Grand Cherokee struck a squad car and attempted to make a swift getaway. The driver was eventually apprehended and now faces a multitude of charges, including driving under the influence and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Continued Disregard for Scott's Law

The string of accidents persisted into January 15, when a Honda Accord failed to move over on I-55, thus hitting a squad car. This incident, however, resulted in no injuries.

The ISP emphasized the growing concern over Scott's Law-related crashes, revealing a total of 21 such incidents in 2023, slightly lower than the 23 reported in 2022. Furthermore, troopers suffered injuries in eight of these incidents, indicating the severity of the situation.

The Consequences of Ignoring Scott's Law

Violating Scott's Law carries weighty repercussions, including hefty fines and potential license suspensions, especially when injuries occur. This law is crucial for ensuring the safety of emergency personnel, and its continuous violation is concerning for authorities.

As Illinois reels from this series of accidents, the ISP reminds the public of the importance of Scott's Law. The consequences of violating it are not only legal, but they can also be tragically personal, as illustrated by the injuries sustained by the troopers in these incidents.