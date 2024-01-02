en English
Accidents

Missouri Sees Decrease in Holiday Traffic Accidents in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
During the New Year’s holiday weekend of 2024, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a total of 115 traffic crashes across the state, resulting in five fatalities and 59 injuries. This marks a significant reduction in holiday traffic accidents compared to the previous year, which recorded six fatalities and 345 injuries from 925 incidents.

Details of the Fatalities

Among the fatal victims was 55-year-old Columbia resident Brady L. Ewing, who tragically lost his life after being struck by a vehicle on East Broadway in downtown Columbia. Apart from Ewing’s case, another fatality occurred in Kansas City, Missouri, one in Lakeview, Arkansas, and three different fatalities in Springfield. At present, authorities are still investigating three of the five fatal incidents.

DUI Arrests Over the Holiday Weekend

Over the holiday weekend, troopers also issued 139 tickets for driving under the influence (DUI). These arrests were part of the comprehensive efforts by law enforcement to ensure safety on Missouri roads during the festive period.

Comparison with Previous Year’s Data

During the same period in the previous year, there were six fatalities and 345 injuries resulting from 925 traffic crashes statewide. This year’s New Year’s holiday weekend, spanning from 6 p.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m Monday, saw a noteworthy decrease in both traffic accidents and fatalities. Additionally, unlike last year, there were no reported boating crashes or drownings over the holiday weekend.

Accidents United States
