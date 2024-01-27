Missouri Man Found Deceased in Mississippi River After Falling Through Ice

A somber event unfolded in Lincoln County, Missouri, as the life of a local resident, Timothy Bryant, was claimed by the icy Mississippi River. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported the unfortunate incident, shedding light on the dangers posed by winter conditions. Bryant, a 60-year-old man from Elsberry, Missouri, was discovered deceased on Saturday, following an extensive search by the MSHP.

Fateful Incident Near Kickapoo Slough

The incident occurred near the 256 mile marker of the Mississippi River, proximate to the Kickapoo Slough. It was around 5:40 p.m. on Friday when the tragedy struck. Bryant's absence was noted, and upon investigation, it was soon discovered that he had fallen through a patch of ice on the river.

Search Efforts Lead to Tragic Discovery

The MSHP was mobilized to conduct a search operation, spurred by video footage that confirmed Bryant's fall. The marine division and dive team of the MSHP were engaged in the search efforts, which culminated in the recovery of Bryant's body on Saturday. The investigation report subsequently classified Bryant's death as a drowning.

Investigation Underway

While the cause of Bryant's death has been established, the full circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. As of now, MSHP has yet to release additional information on the events that led to Bryant's tragic plunge into the icy river.