Mississippi Poultry Plant Cited for Teen Worker's Fatal Accident: A Repeat Offender?

In a shocking incident that underscores the need for stringent safety measures in workplaces, a 16-year-old sanitation worker met a tragic end at Mar-Jac Poultry MS, LLC plant in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The teen, employed by Onin Staffing, LLC, was pulled into machinery while cleaning the deboning area, leading to fatal injuries. The incident, which occurred in July 2023, was a result of the plant's failure to implement proper lockout/tagout procedures to turn off power during the cleaning process, according to the investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

OSHA's Investigation and Findings

OSHA's investigation into the unfortunate incident revealed a series of lapses in safety measures at the plant. Mar-Jac Poultry was found guilty of not ensuring energy control procedures, misusing lockout/tagout devices, and neglecting machinery guarding to prevent access to danger zones. The plant was cited for 14 serious violations, and penalties exceeding $200,000 were imposed.

History of Negligence

This incident is not the first time the Mar-Jac facility has been implicated in disregarding safety standards resulting in a worker's death. In May 2021, the plant was cited after an employee suffered fatal injuries when a machine caught their shirt sleeve. The recurring pattern of negligence raises serious concerns about the safety measures in place at the plant, demonstrating a disregard for workers' safety.

Mar-Jac Poultry's Response to Citations

Mar-Jac Poultry, a company with a long-standing history in poultry production for food service, has been given 15 business days to respond to the citations from OSHA. Founded in 1954 and based in Gainesville, Georgia, Mar-Jac operates in multiple states. The company must now face the repercussions of its inaction that led to the preventable tragedy.

OSHA's Regional Administrator, Kurt Petermeyer, has expressed that the company's inaction directly led to the tragedy, emphasizing the need for improved safety measures and adherence to regulations to avoid such incidents in the future.