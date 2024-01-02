en English
Accidents

Mississippi Medic Killed in DUI Crash: A Repeat Offender Charged

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
Mississippi Medic Killed in DUI Crash: A Repeat Offender Charged

In an unfortunate incident that unfolded on Saturday night, Mary ‘Katie’ Pipkins, a dedicated medic with ASAP EMS in Mississippi, was tragically killed in Mobile, Alabama. Pipkins was responding to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Moffett Road and Shelton Beach Road when disaster struck. A vehicle, allegedly operated by a man under the influence, collided with the crash scene, resulting in Pipkins’ untimely death.

Tragedy at the Crash Scene

The medic was on duty, doing what she did best – helping those in need. During the course of her duty, she was struck by a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Michael Thomas. The impact was fatal for Pipkins, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the initial accident was also hit but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Repeat Offender Behind the Wheel

Thomas, the man behind the wheel of the colliding vehicle, showed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody. This is not his first brush with the law. Jail records indicate that Thomas has been arrested for similar offenses at least four times since 2010. He now stands charged with DUI, manslaughter, and assault.

Legal Proceedings and Community Remembrance

The Mobile County District Attorney expressed condolences to Pipkins’ family, affirming their readiness to prosecute the charges against Thomas. Meanwhile, Pipkins’ colleagues remember her for setting a high standard in EMS. They recall her compassion and dedication to the community, traits that will be sorely missed in her absence.

Accidents United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

