en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Missing Swimmer in Waiuku: Body Found Amidst Search Efforts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
Missing Swimmer in Waiuku: Body Found Amidst Search Efforts

A tragic development unfolded today at Hamilton’s Gap, north of Waiuku, when a body was discovered during the search for a missing swimmer. The body is suspected to be that of 19-year-old Hiran Joseph, who vanished while swimming at Karioitahi Beach on January 2. Although a formal identification process is pending, police have notified Hiran’s family and are providing them with the necessary support during this heart-wrenching time.

Involved Search Efforts

The search for young Hiran was a joint effort between LandSAR and Surf Lifesaving New Zealand, which carried out their operations in the morning. These organizations, known for their relentless dedication and expertise, poured their resources into the mission, hoping against hope for a positive outcome.

The Rahui and Its Lifting

As an integral part of the search, a rahui – a temporary ritual prohibition – was enacted on recreational fishing and swimming by the local iwi. This move, a mark of respect for the situation and a practical measure to allow the search to proceed unhindered, was widely complied with by the public. The police have expressed their gratitude for this show of compassion and understanding by the public during the tenure of the rahui. With the discovery of the body, the rahui has now been lifted.

A Community Mourns

In the wake of this tragic event, a wave of sorrow has swept across the community. The loss of a young life like Hiran’s is a stark reminder of the inherent risks that come with the beauty and allure of nature. As the police continue their investigations and the community starts its grieving process, the hope is that the incident will spur renewed attention on water safety and vigilance.

0
Accidents New Zealand
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Severe Weather Forces Closure of I-90 Snoqualmie Pass in Washington State
I-90 Snoqualmie Pass, a critical highway in Washington State, is currently shut down in both directions due to severe weather conditions and multiple vehicle spinouts. This closure encompasses the eastbound lanes beginning at North Bend at milepost 34 and the westbound lanes starting at Cle Elum at milepost 85, causing significant disruptions to traffic. Adverse
Severe Weather Forces Closure of I-90 Snoqualmie Pass in Washington State
Fatal Identity Mix-Up Claims Third Life Following Bhubaneswar Hospital Blast
13 mins ago
Fatal Identity Mix-Up Claims Third Life Following Bhubaneswar Hospital Blast
Serious Accident on I-85 North Causes Major Disruptions in Charlotte
28 mins ago
Serious Accident on I-85 North Causes Major Disruptions in Charlotte
FAA Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 Flights Following Mid-Flight Incident
3 mins ago
FAA Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 Flights Following Mid-Flight Incident
Fatal Fire at 1117 North Forest Road in Williamsville Under Investigation
3 mins ago
Fatal Fire at 1117 North Forest Road in Williamsville Under Investigation
Search for Missing Helicopter Continues Amidst Adverse Weather Conditions in Glacier National Park
12 mins ago
Search for Missing Helicopter Continues Amidst Adverse Weather Conditions in Glacier National Park
Latest Headlines
World News
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
27 seconds
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
2 mins
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
2 mins
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
2 mins
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
Nowcast Predicts Labour Gains in South Essex if UK General Election Held
2 mins
Nowcast Predicts Labour Gains in South Essex if UK General Election Held
How Winter Foods Can Lead to Unexpected Weight Gain
3 mins
How Winter Foods Can Lead to Unexpected Weight Gain
Chelsea Cruise to Convincing 4-0 Victory over Preston in FA Cup
3 mins
Chelsea Cruise to Convincing 4-0 Victory over Preston in FA Cup
Dynamite's Upcoming Episode: Hangman Page's Return, Texas Tornado Match, & More
3 mins
Dynamite's Upcoming Episode: Hangman Page's Return, Texas Tornado Match, & More
PM Modi's Leisure Visit to Lakshadweep: A Blend of Relaxation and Infrastructural Development
3 mins
PM Modi's Leisure Visit to Lakshadweep: A Blend of Relaxation and Infrastructural Development
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
32 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
36 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
41 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app