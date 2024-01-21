Missing Ohio Man Found Deceased in Georgia Home's Chimney

In a chilling turn of events, the body of 43-year-old Anthony Rumplik, missing since December 28 from central Georgia, has been discovered in the chimney of a home in Macon, where he had been renting. The Ohio native had been traveling to Florida when his vehicle broke down, forcing him to take up temporary residence in Macon.

Discovery of the Body

The discovery of Rumplik's body transpired when his landlord stumbled upon the home's open door and found the interior in a suspicious condition. This prompted a swift call to Rumplik's family who, despite their rigorous search efforts, had been unable to locate him. The family, driven by anxiety and concern, rushed to Georgia, distributed flyers, and even canvassed the area with a bullhorn, but to no avail.

The Investigation Unfolds

It was ultimately the Bibb County Sheriff's Office that received a call about the body on a Friday night around 9 p.m. The Bibb Fire Department was enlisted to aid in the extraction of the body from the chimney. The local coroner has indicated that Rumplik likely met his demise around the time of his disappearance.

Next Steps

The enigma surrounding Rumplik's untimely death deepens as his body has been dispatched to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy. This procedure aims to ascertain the precise cause of death. The sheriff's office maintains a commitment to divulging more details as they surface, shedding light on this tragic incident.