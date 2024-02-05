Missing Dickinson Man Found Deceased: Community Mourns Loss

Aaron Lockman Asay, a 39-year-old resident of Dickinson, North Dakota, was found deceased on February 4, 2024, bringing an end to a week-long search that had gripped the community. Asay, who had been missing since January 31 and had a history of seizures, was found near the 1000 block of 15th St W. in Dickinson. The discovery was confirmed by the Dickinson Police Department, which stated that no foul play is suspected.

A Community United in Search

The search for Asay was a concerted effort involving law enforcement, family, friends, and community members. The North Dakota Highway Patrol, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and the Dickinson Fire Department all provided support during the week-long search. The community's collective effort and spirit of solidarity were palpable throughout the search, underscoring the impact Asay's disappearance had on the residents of Dickinson.

An Ongoing Investigation

Despite the discovery of Asay's body, the investigation into his disappearance and the circumstances surrounding his death continues. His body was transported to the State Crime Laboratory in Bismarck where a medical examination was conducted. Although authorities do not suspect foul play, they remain committed to unveiling the exact circumstances of his untimely demise. Updates will be issued as the investigation progresses and more information becomes available.

A Community in Mourning

The discovery of Asay's body has plunged the Dickinson community into mourning. Local officials have extended their condolences to Asay's family and expressed hope that the discovery may provide some form of closure. While the community grieves, it also stands united, offering support and comfort to the bereaved family during this difficult time.