Accidents

Miraculous Survival: Zimbabwean Miners Endure Three-Day Ordeal Underground

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
Miraculous Survival: Zimbabwean Miners Endure Three-Day Ordeal Underground

In a remarkable feat of endurance and survival, fifteen artisanal miners, including Owen Jaison, have emerged alive after being trapped underground for three days in a collapsed mine shaft at Redwing Mine, located in Tsapauta, Penhalonga, Manicaland province. The harrowing ordeal began between January 4 and January 8, 2024.

The Fight for Survival

The miners found themselves trapped after the pillars of the shaft they were working in started to crumble. With no way out, they relied on their instincts, consuming tree roots and drinking contaminated water to stay alive. The unity of the miners, coming from three different groups, became their lifeline as they continuously searched for escape routes.

Miraculous Escape

On the third day of their entrapment, the miners discovered a crack in the mine wall. With renewed vigour, they managed to dig their way to the surface. Four miners initially broke out, and eventually, eleven others followed suit. A rescue team later saved the remaining two miners, who were too exhausted to escape on their own, using ropes.

Aftermath and Response

News of the miners’ survival sparked jubilation among the local community. However, the incident also led to the suspension of activities at Redwing Mine over safety concerns. Despite this, reports suggest that illegal mining continues unabated, allegedly facilitated by politically connected groups. Community-based organizations have voiced criticism over the unsafe mining practices at the mine and have called for the enforcement of safety regulations to prevent further tragedies.

Owen Jaison, who had journeyed over 460km from the Insiza district to work in the mine, decided to take a break from mining after the near-death experience. His story, along with those of his fellow miners, serves as a stark reminder of the dangerous conditions that artisanal miners in Zimbabwe often face, and the urgent need for improved safety measures.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

