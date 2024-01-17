Miraculous Survival: Cordell Patrick Shares His Astonishing Story on TMZ Live

In an extraordinary tale of survival, Cordell Patrick, known as CordellPatSnake, recounted his miraculous escape from a horrific road accident on TMZ Live. The incident, which saw Patrick being ejected from a recreational vehicle (RV) on the 14 Freeway in California, could have been fatal. However, Patrick's belief in a higher power, which he credits as the reason for his survival, adds a spiritual dimension to this already astonishing story.

The Terrifying Ordeal

On the fateful day of the crash, Patrick and his wife were returning from a camping trip and were close to their home in Valencia. Suddenly, the RV began veering sideways towards the median, leading to a catastrophic collision with the center divider. The impact hurled Patrick out of the driver-side window. He was thrown over the center median wall and landed approximately 170 feet across the freeway. Narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic, he tumbled and slid along the opposite side of the freeway.

Injuries and Survival

Patrick was rushed to Henry Mayo Hospital with multiple injuries, including a broken collar bone, two other leg bones, a dislocated shoulder, and lacerations on his head. He also suffered severe road rash covering around 60 percent of his body. Despite these severe injuries, Patrick managed to survive the ordeal and express gratitude for his continued existence. His wife and their dog, miraculously, emerged unscathed from the accident, although their RV was extensively damaged.

Belief in Divine Intervention

Patrick, a former ESPN sportscaster, believes that his survival was not merely due to luck or coincidence. Instead, he attributes it to divine intervention. This spiritual conviction formed a significant part of his narrative when he appeared on TMZ Live to share his story. He expressed the feeling that he has been given a second chance at life and urged others to heed his experience, pay attention, and make necessary changes in their lives.