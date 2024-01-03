en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Miraculous Rescue at Sea: Sunlight on Wristwatch Saves Stranded Fisherman

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
Miraculous Rescue at Sea: Sunlight on Wristwatch Saves Stranded Fisherman

A harrowing ordeal at sea concluded in a miraculous rescue off the coast of Whangamatā, New Zealand. A solo fisherman spent nearly 24 hours adrift at sea after he fell overboard from his 40-foot boat, 30 nautical miles from the North Island. The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, found himself in this perilous situation on 2 January 2024, after he hooked what he believed to be a marlin and was jerked into the water.

Stranded Amidst Waves and Predators

In the vast expanse of the ocean, the man was unable to swim back to his idling boat or reach the Alderman Islands due to strong currents. In the chilling night, he found himself the subject of an investigation by a passing shark. Despite such odds, he survived the cold, the fear, and the solitude, waiting for the light of a new day and, with it, a glimmer of hope.

Rescue by the Reflection

That glimmer arrived in the form of a reflection off his wristwatch. On 3 January, three fishermen near Mayor Island noticed this unusual sparkle in the water. The men, identified as Mike, Tyler, and James, decided to investigate and ended up discovering the stranded fisherman. They immediately rescued him and contacted the police.

Survivor and His Saviors

When found, the man was hypothermic and exhausted but alive. He was treated by a St. John ambulance crew upon his return to land. Expressing his gratitude to his rescuers and the emergency services, the survivor proved that human resilience can indeed conquer the most daunting adversities.

Meanwhile, the fisherman’s boat remains missing. The Rescue Co-ordination Centre has been notified of its last known direction, fuel on board, and speed, to issue navigation warnings and locate the vessel. The police have commended Mike, Tyler, and James for their keen observation and life-saving decision to investigate the unusual reflection.

0
Accidents New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
1 min ago
Bruins' Mason Lohrei Loses Tooth in Game, Continues to Play
On a cold winter’s night at Nationwide Arena, Mason Lohrei, a defenseman for the Boston Bruins, fell prey to an unfortunate incident. Amidst the heated game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Lohrei was struck in the face by a puck, a blow that cost him a tooth and temporarily his place on the ice. The
Bruins' Mason Lohrei Loses Tooth in Game, Continues to Play
Lima Residents Injured in Hancock County Car Accident
7 mins ago
Lima Residents Injured in Hancock County Car Accident
Tragic Single-Vehicle Accident Splits Car in Two in Anderson Township
8 mins ago
Tragic Single-Vehicle Accident Splits Car in Two in Anderson Township
New Year's Day Tragedy: Deadly Fire Engulfs Home in Barren Lands First Nation
1 min ago
New Year's Day Tragedy: Deadly Fire Engulfs Home in Barren Lands First Nation
Storm Henk Wreaks Havoc; Birmingham Man Emerges as Hero in Dramatic Rescue
2 mins ago
Storm Henk Wreaks Havoc; Birmingham Man Emerges as Hero in Dramatic Rescue
Missing 23-year-old Man Found Deceased in Tyngsboro: Investigations Ongoing
5 mins ago
Missing 23-year-old Man Found Deceased in Tyngsboro: Investigations Ongoing
Latest Headlines
World News
Qatar to Host Historic World Aquatics Championships 2024
16 seconds
Qatar to Host Historic World Aquatics Championships 2024
Ohio Primaries Gear Up: Certification Deadline for Ballots and Petitions Reached
46 seconds
Ohio Primaries Gear Up: Certification Deadline for Ballots and Petitions Reached
Kansas City Star Invites Reader Queries on COVID-19: A Community Service Journalism Initiative
51 seconds
Kansas City Star Invites Reader Queries on COVID-19: A Community Service Journalism Initiative
Treading on Winter: The Top 7 Athletic Shoes for Winter Workouts
1 min
Treading on Winter: The Top 7 Athletic Shoes for Winter Workouts
Bruins' Mason Lohrei Loses Tooth in Game, Continues to Play
1 min
Bruins' Mason Lohrei Loses Tooth in Game, Continues to Play
Toxic Political Atmosphere for Women Politicians in Canada: A Rising Concern
1 min
Toxic Political Atmosphere for Women Politicians in Canada: A Rising Concern
Lake Roosevelt High School Basketball: Triumphs and Trials
2 mins
Lake Roosevelt High School Basketball: Triumphs and Trials
Fifth Circuit Rules EMTALA Does Not Mandate Abortions: Texas Doctors Left in Uncertainty
2 mins
Fifth Circuit Rules EMTALA Does Not Mandate Abortions: Texas Doctors Left in Uncertainty
Raider Wrestlers Battle it out at the Freeman Winter Classic
2 mins
Raider Wrestlers Battle it out at the Freeman Winter Classic
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
16 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
24 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app