en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Miraculous Escapes: High-Speed Collision Survivor and Nail Gun Accident Recovery in India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:13 pm EST
Miraculous Escapes: High-Speed Collision Survivor and Nail Gun Accident Recovery in India

In an alarming incident caught on camera, a man in India had a miraculous escape with no injuries after a high-speed collision between a load carrier and an autorickshaw on the Palghar-Boisar road in Maharashtra. The dramatic footage, now widely shared across social media platforms, showcases the gravity of the dangerous event.

High-Speed Collision on the Palghar-Boisar Road

As seen in the viral CCTV video, both the load carrier and the autorickshaw sustained significant damage as a result of the crash. The load carrier, in particular, was heavily impacted, overturning due to the force of the collision. Despite the scale of the accident, the driver of the autorickshaw remarkably emerged unscathed, highlighting a miraculous escape from what could have been a fatal incident.

The Miraculous Escape

The driver’s survival amidst this severe crash is nothing short of a miracle given the heavy damage to both vehicles. His escape from injury has drawn wide attention, with the video of the incident making rounds on various social media platforms. The footage serves as a startling reminder of the potential dangers on the road and the significance of adhering to safety regulations.

Another Miraculous Survival

In a similar vein of miraculous survivals, a construction worker in India recently survived a horrendous accident where a 3-centimeter nail pierced his eye and lodged in his brain due to a malfunctioning nail gun. The 30-year-old man not only survived the accident but also regained his eyesight after successful emergency brain surgery. Despite the initial loss of vision in the affected eye, doctors successfully extracted the nail without causing any active bleeding. The man was discharged after just five days, recovering well with no neurological deficit.

These incidents of miraculous survivals highlight the unpredictability of life, reinforcing the importance of safety precautions in every aspect of our daily lives, from road safety to workplace practices. They serve as a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking in everyday situations, urging us to exercise utmost caution at all times.

0
Accidents India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
34 mins ago
Dual Accidents on Horseshoe Valley Road Amid Slick Conditions
On a recent winter Saturday, Horseshoe Valley Road bore witness to a series of unfortunate events. This scenic route, nestled between Line 3 and Line 4, was the site of two separate collisions, each involving three vehicles. The accidents led to temporary road closures, disrupting the usual tranquillity of the area. Emergency Response on Scene
Dual Accidents on Horseshoe Valley Road Amid Slick Conditions
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
1 hour ago
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
Young Life Cut Short: Saugerties Community Mourns the Loss of Starllie Swonyoung in Hit-and-Run Incident
1 hour ago
Young Life Cut Short: Saugerties Community Mourns the Loss of Starllie Swonyoung in Hit-and-Run Incident
Liverpool Resident Julian Smith Tragically Dies in ATV Crash
51 mins ago
Liverpool Resident Julian Smith Tragically Dies in ATV Crash
Traffic Disruption in Blythe Bridge: Collision Leads to Major Emergency Response
54 mins ago
Traffic Disruption in Blythe Bridge: Collision Leads to Major Emergency Response
Mitrovica Gas Cylinder Explosion: A Swift Response to a Tragic Incident
1 hour ago
Mitrovica Gas Cylinder Explosion: A Swift Response to a Tragic Incident
Latest Headlines
World News
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
4 mins
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
5 mins
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
5 mins
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
6 mins
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
7 mins
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
Biden Conveys Private Message to Iran amid Rising Tensions in Red Sea
11 mins
Biden Conveys Private Message to Iran amid Rising Tensions in Red Sea
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
14 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
Keir Starmer's Comment Sparks Controversy: A Look at Political Tactics and Double Standards
14 mins
Keir Starmer's Comment Sparks Controversy: A Look at Political Tactics and Double Standards
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
15 mins
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
47 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app