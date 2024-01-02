en English
Accidents

Minor Injured in New Year’s Evening Shooting in Baton Rouge

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Minor Injured in New Year’s Evening Shooting in Baton Rouge

As the echoes of New Year’s celebrations were fading in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the city was jolted by a shooting incident that left a minor injured. The incident, which unfolded on January 1 shortly after 7 p.m., has left the local community in shock and the authorities scrambling for answers. The Baton Rouge Police Department is now actively investigating the case that took place in the 4500 block of Sherwood Street, a residential area near North Foster Drive.

Unidentified Gunman Leaves Minor Injured

An unidentified individual reportedly opened fire at a residence, resulting in injury to a minor. However, the exact nature of the minor’s injuries remains shrouded in uncertainty. It is yet to be confirmed whether the child was directly hit by a bullet or sustained injuries from shattered glass caused by the shooting. This incident has added another layer of concern to the growing problem of gun violence in the area.

Investigation Underway

The Baton Rouge Police Department is sparing no effort in investigating the incident. The aim is to uncover the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify the suspect involved. The department has called for anyone with information about the incident to come forward, in a bid to expedite the investigation.

Community in Shock, Awaiting Details

The shooting has left the local community in a state of shock, with residents eager for more information about the incident and the status of the injured minor. As the investigation continues, the city waits with bated breath for the authorities to shed more light on the incident, hopeful for a swift resolution and justice for the injured minor.

Accidents United States
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

