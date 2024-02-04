Minor Injured at Powder Ridge Mountain Park, Airlifted to Hospital

A distressing event unfolded at Powder Ridge Mountain Park when a minor sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred late Saturday evening, just before 10 p.m., at the ski area located on 99 Powder Hill Road. Swift response from the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company resulted in the minor being promptly rescued and treated.

Emergency Response and Evacuation

Upon receiving the distress call, the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company promptly responded. After assessing the situation, they determined it necessary to airlift the injured minor to Yale New Haven Hospital for further treatment. The decision was based on the information provided by the Ski Patrol staff at the scene. A LIFESTAR helicopter was immediately dispatched to expedite the transport.

Rescue and Treatment at the Scene

Rescue personnel treated the minor on the spot before the air evacuation. The injured minor, whose identity remains undisclosed due to privacy reasons, was carefully brought down from the mountain. Despite the severity of the injuries, it was determined that they were not life-threatening.

Swift Action and Preparedness

The incident at Powder Ridge Mountain Park serves as a potent reminder of the inherent risks of outdoor activities and the importance of swift, effective response in emergency situations. The situation was handled with utmost professionalism, ensuring the minor received the necessary medical attention at a hospital equipped to handle such injuries.