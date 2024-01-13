en English
Accidents

Minor Fire at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Contained; No Casualties Reported

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
On the evening of January 13, a minor incident of fire alarmed the premises of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). The fire, while minor, was noticeable enough to cause a stir, breaking out near the Blast Furnace-3 (BF-3), specifically in the area adjacent to the slag pit. It was here that some cables succumbed to the heat and were burned.

Swift Response Prevents Major Damage

Thanks to the alertness and quick response of the CISF personnel, the fire was swiftly brought under control, averting any major catastrophe. The VSP spokesperson confirmed that the fire caused no harm to the plant, its machinery, or its production. More importantly, there were no casualties or injuries reported from the incident.

Root Cause: Ignition from Slag Splash

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the fire was ignited by a roadside bush catching spark from a slag splash. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of industrial environments, even when stringent safety measures are in place.

BF-3 Operations: Back on Track after Two Years

Interestingly, the Blast Furnace-3, near where the fire broke out, had only recently been restarted. It had been inactive for nearly two years prior to this incident. The minor fire occurrence, however, did not impact the operations of the BF-3, ensuring that the furnace’s revival remained unaffected.

In conclusion, while the fire incident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was indeed an unforeseen event, the quick and effective response by the CISF personnel ensured minimal damage. With no casualties, injuries or disruptions to operations, the incident was efficiently managed, reflecting the plant’s preparedness for such emergencies.

Accidents India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

