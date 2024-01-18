en English
Accidents

Minnesota Community Mourns Loss of Two Young Lives in UTV Crash

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
Minnesota Community Mourns Loss of Two Young Lives in UTV Crash

The New London, Minnesota community is reeling from the tragic loss of two young lives. A Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) crash on January 7th involving three brothers – 15-year-old Will, 11-year-old Harrison, and 10-year-old Drew Dahl – has had a devastating impact. The accident occurred at the intersection of 95th Street and Highway 9 in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, resulting in life-threatening injuries for all three boys.

The Unimaginable Loss

Will succumbed to his injuries two days after the accident, while Harrison’s demise came a week later, on January 16th. Lara Dahl, the boys’ mother, shared the heartbreaking news of Harrison’s passing on CaringBridge, expressing her deep love and pride for her son and the family’s profound sense of loss. The surviving brother, Drew, has been discharged from the hospital and is undergoing occupational and physical therapy as part of his recovery journey.

Community’s Outpouring of Support

The event has sparked a wave of empathy and solidarity within the community, leading to numerous support and fundraising initiatives aimed at assisting the Dahl family with medical expenses and coping with the loss. This response highlights the enduring impact of the Dahl brothers’ lives and the strength of human connections in the face of adversity.

Investigations and Safety Awareness

The circumstances surrounding the crash, including road conditions and right of way, are under investigation by authorities. This tragic incident has also underscored the importance of adhering to safety regulations, especially when operating vehicles like UTVs, and the necessity for vigilance and caution on the roads.

As the Dahl family navigates this profound loss, they are enveloped by an outpouring of love and support, reflecting the profound impact of their story on the wider community. The enduring legacy of the Dahl brothers and the unity shown by the community in this time of grief serve as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the preciousness of life.

