Mining Accident Claims Life in Sand Hills, Puruni Backdam

In a tragic turn of events, a mining accident in Sand Hills, Puruni backdam, Region Seven, claimed the life of a 44-year-old worker named Gary Prince. The incident, which unfolded on a fateful Saturday afternoon, occurred when an excavator operator unintentionally uprooted a tree that subsequently fell on Prince. At the time of the accident, Prince was laboring in the vicinity of the excavator for a miner known as ‘Indira’.

Unforeseen Tragedy Strikes

The sudden uprooting of the tree led to Prince’s immediate death due to severe head and facial injuries inflicted by the fallen tree. Despite the known hazards associated with mining operations, such an accident underscores the unpredictability and danger that miners face every day in their line of duty.

Aftermath and Investigation

Following the tragic incident, Prince’s mother traveled to Bartica on Sunday. Her journey was marked by the somber anticipation of receiving her son’s body, which was being transported from the mining area under the management of the police. The heart-wrenching incident not only resulted in the loss of a life but also highlighted the plight of families who bear the brunt of such workplace accidents.

Ensuing Police Action

The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the accident. The findings of the investigation will be instrumental in shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the accident and may also provide critical insights into necessary safety measures to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future.