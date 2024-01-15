en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Mine Rescue Team’s Successful Operation Contrasts with Recent Mining Tragedy

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:00 pm EST
Mine Rescue Team’s Successful Operation Contrasts with Recent Mining Tragedy

A daring rescue unfolded at the Nine Mile opal field outside Coober Pedy in South Australia’s far north as a local mine rescue team, consisting of personnel from the State Emergency Service (SES) and Country Fire Service (CFS), was called into action. The urgency of the situation was such that it warranted interruption of regular programming with a news bulletin. The man at the heart of the rescue operation had sustained non-life-threatening injuries, including a fractured leg and a dislocated shoulder, after falling into a mine shaft.

Teamwork Ensures Successful Rescue

The rescue operation that lasted for about three hours, ended successfully, with the injured man being transported to the Coober Pedy hospital before being transferred to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for further treatment. The teamwork that led to the successful rescue was commended by the Coober Pedy CFS brigade, known for their experience and efficiency in such rescues.

A Contrast to a Recent Mining Tragedy

The incident brings into sharp relief a recent tragedy that unfolded in Central China’s Henan province. In the No 12 Mine of Pingdingshan Tian’an Coal Mining Co, a coal and gas outburst led to the confirmed death of 13 people. Three others were reported missing in what marks a stark contrast to the successful rescue operation at Nine Mile. Survivors of the Pingdingshan incident reported symptoms of discomfort and dizziness due to inhaling harmful gases and lack of oxygen.

Response to the Mining Accident

Following the tragedy, the company suspended operations at its 13 subordinate mines and initiated a safety risk assessment. The local government has organized a search and rescue plan for the missing individuals, and leaders of related departments have established a rescue headquarters on-site to coordinate operations. The individual in charge of the mine has been detained, and investigations into the accident are ongoing.

0
Accidents Local News
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
6 mins ago
Man Struck by Bus in Adelaide CBD, Now Stable; Investigation Underway
In an unfortunate incident on Sunday evening, a 32-year-old man from Smithfield Plains was mowed down by a bus on Hutt Street, located in the heart of Adelaide’s central business district (CBD). The collision occurred approximately around 7:10 pm, leaving the pedestrian seriously injured. Victim Rushed to Hospital The victim was immediately rushed to the
Man Struck by Bus in Adelaide CBD, Now Stable; Investigation Underway
Paulding County House Fire Claims Life: Tragic Death of 59-Year-Old Man
38 mins ago
Paulding County House Fire Claims Life: Tragic Death of 59-Year-Old Man
Motorcycle Accident in Aranaputa Valley: Local Vendor 'Uncle Randy' Severely Injured
38 mins ago
Motorcycle Accident in Aranaputa Valley: Local Vendor 'Uncle Randy' Severely Injured
Navigating the Winds of Change: Australia's Property Market in 2024
11 mins ago
Navigating the Winds of Change: Australia's Property Market in 2024
Lancaster County Braces For Snow After Weekend of High Winds
34 mins ago
Lancaster County Braces For Snow After Weekend of High Winds
VTA Bus Catches Fire at Eastridge Transit Center in San Jose
34 mins ago
VTA Bus Catches Fire at Eastridge Transit Center in San Jose
Latest Headlines
World News
Unfulfilled Promises and Internal Conflict Threaten Zambian Political Landscape
54 seconds
Unfulfilled Promises and Internal Conflict Threaten Zambian Political Landscape
Australia Rises to Global Challenges: Support for US, Severe Weather, and AI Impact on Jobs
3 mins
Australia Rises to Global Challenges: Support for US, Severe Weather, and AI Impact on Jobs
Defiant Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President, Ignoring Beijing's Warnings
3 mins
Defiant Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President, Ignoring Beijing's Warnings
Clashes Erupt in Guatemala as President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed
4 mins
Clashes Erupt in Guatemala as President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed
Czech Republic Secures Historic Silver at U18 Women's Hockey World Championship
6 mins
Czech Republic Secures Historic Silver at U18 Women's Hockey World Championship
Electoral Reform Coalition Facilitates Public Discussion on Democratic Improvement
7 mins
Electoral Reform Coalition Facilitates Public Discussion on Democratic Improvement
Uncharted Territory: New Recreational Drugs Pose Unknown Dangers
9 mins
Uncharted Territory: New Recreational Drugs Pose Unknown Dangers
Guatemala Congress Resumes Amid Tensions Over Delayed Inauguration of President-elect Arevalo
10 mins
Guatemala Congress Resumes Amid Tensions Over Delayed Inauguration of President-elect Arevalo
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong's Diplomatic Mission Amid Gaza Conflict
11 mins
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong's Diplomatic Mission Amid Gaza Conflict
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
15 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
16 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app