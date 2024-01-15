en English
Accidents

Mine Rescue Operations Highlight Unseen Dangers of Abandoned Shafts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
Mine Rescue Operations Highlight Unseen Dangers of Abandoned Shafts

In two separate incidents, local mine rescue teams were deployed in South Australia and Eryri, Gwynedd, underscoring the dangers of abandoned mine shafts and the readiness of emergency services to respond. The deployment of these specialized teams is a stark reminder of the hazards posed by these seemingly innocuous remnants of a bygone era.

Rescue Operation in South Australia

In a hair-raising incident in Coober Pedy, South Australia, a man plunged down a 30-metre opal mine shaft. The rescue operation involved seven CFS volunteers and the Coober Pedy Mine Rescue squad. The victim was airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital and remains in stable condition. This incident highlights the serious threats posed by the opal fields in the area, which are riddled with abandoned prospecting drill holes.

Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team’s Continuous Efforts

In a separate incident in Eryri, Gwynedd, the Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) was deployed to rescue a 15-year-old boy who had become lost on a mountainside. The alarm was raised by holidaymakers at a nearby campsite who heard his cries for help. The team, with the support of a police drone unit, located the teen unharmed and guided him back to safety. This rescue operation was captured by BBC cameras for the SOS: Extreme Rescues series.

Unseen Dangers of Abandoned Mine Shafts

Both of these incidents underscore the unseen dangers of abandoned mine shafts. In addition to the rescue operations involving humans, the Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team was also involved in rescuing a sheep stuck in a treacherous mineshaft near Nantlle, Gwynedd. Such incidents signify the potential risks associated with these structures, often forgotten remnants of the past, silently posing threats to the unsuspecting wanderer.

Accidents
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

