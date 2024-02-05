Michigan Man Convicted for Fatal Accident in Work Zone

Logan Brown, a resident of Hartford, Michigan, has been found guilty of felony moving violation in a work zone causing death and misdemeanor operating without insurance after a fatal accident on March 3, 2023. Brown, 31, was acquitted of a felony count of operating while intoxicated causing death. The incident, which took place in Van Buren County, resulted in the demise of road worker Rene Rangel, 58, from Dowagiac.

A Fatal Accident

Ignoring signs at a construction zone, Brown ended up causing a rear-end collision with another vehicle, which subsequently led to the tragic death of Rangel. The victim, who was directing traffic at the time, was hit by Brown's vehicle. Following the incident, Rangel was laid to rest after a funeral and celebration of his life.

The Trial and Verdict

Brown's trial began on January 30, 2024, and concluded with a 90-minute jury deliberation. The jury found him guilty of operating in a work zone causing death and driving without insurance, while he was acquitted of drunk driving. The conviction carries a potential maximum prison term of 15 years and a $7,500 fine, or both, for his first charge. Additional prison time or fines may be imposed for driving without insurance. His sentencing is scheduled for April 15.

Road Safety Reminder

The Van Buren County Road Commission issued a statement expressing gratitude for the efforts of law enforcement and the judicial system in bringing justice for Rangel's death. The case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by road crews and the importance of driver caution in work zones. The Road Commission Managing Director emphasized the importance of driving safely near road crews, urging drivers to slow down and move over for emergency responders, as required by Michigan law.