Accidents

Michigan Couple Tragically Killed in Collision with Stolen Truck

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
Michigan Couple Tragically Killed in Collision with Stolen Truck

In the early hours of a Saturday morning, a horrific tragedy unfolded in Southfield, near Detroit, claiming the lives of a Michigan couple, Ryan Ambrosio, 45, and Jennifer Dormitorio Ambrosio, 43. The couple was returning home from a date night when their GMC Terrain was hit head-on by a stolen pickup truck, which was evading state police by driving the wrong way on Lodge Freeway, with its headlights off.

Wrong-Way Chase Ends in Despair

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m., when the couple’s vehicle collided with the stolen truck. The Ambrosios were pronounced dead at the scene, leaving behind six children, whose ages range from 2 to 9 years old. The theft suspects, a 35-year-old male driver and a 29-year-old female passenger, were seriously injured in the crash and are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

A Community Mourns and Rallies

In the aftermath of the devastating incident, a GoFundMe campaign was established to support the Ambrosio children. The campaign has resonated deeply with the community and beyond, raising over $230,000 to date. The outpouring of support reflects the enormity of the loss and the empathy of a community rallying to cushion the impact on the children.

Legal Ramifications

The Oakland County prosecutor is currently reviewing the case, considering possible charges against the occupants of the stolen truck involved in the fatal collision. As the investigation continues, the community awaits justice for the untimely and tragic loss of the Ambrosios.

The story of the Ambrosios serves as a stark reminder of the potential human cost of criminal actions. As the community mourns, it also calls for justice, echoing the sentiment that actions have consequences, often ones that reverberate far beyond the immediate actors.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

