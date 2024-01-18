Miami-Dade Hit-and-Run: Suspect Arrested after Colliding with Off-Duty Officer's Vehicle

On a seemingly ordinary Wednesday night in Miami-Dade, an off-duty officer's routine turned into an emergency when Yasmany Jaime Ulloa, 32, collided with his SUV on Coral Way. Rather than offering assistance, Ulloa fled the scene, leaving the officer injured and his vehicle severely damaged. The officer, preparing to take the turn onto the Palmetto Expressway, was rushed to Jackson Memorial's Ryder Trauma Center, where he continues to recover from non-life-threatening injuries.

Swift Justice: Unraveling the Incident

Following a rigorous investigation, the Miami-Dade Police's Traffic Homicide Unit located Ulloa, who had abandoned his car near Southwest 74th Avenue and Coral Way. As the clock struck 11:15 p.m., law enforcement apprehended Ulloa, attributing their swift action to the diligent work of investigators. Ulloa was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a serious offense that led to him being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $2,500 bond.

Ulloa, driving eastbound on Coral Way, was reportedly speeding when he crashed into the officer's vehicle. The impact caused significant front-end damage to the police cruiser, reinforcing the severity of the collision. CBS News Miami provided footage of the damaged police SUV, giving the public a tangible reminder of the incident's gravity.

The Investigation Continues

While Ulloa's arrest marks a significant step towards justice, the investigation remains active. The Traffic Homicide Unit continues to probe the circumstances surrounding the collision, committed to uncovering every detail. As the narrative unfolds, one fact remains clear: the dedication of Miami-Dade's law enforcement in ensuring not only swift justice but also a thorough investigation that leaves no stone unturned.