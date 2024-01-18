Metal-Loaded Truck Overturns, Disrupts Traffic on Mumbra Bypass

In the early hours of Thursday, an unexpected incident turned a routine morning into a chaotic scene on the Mumbra Bypass in Thane, Maharashtra. A trailer truck bearing a colossal weight of 31 tonnes in metal plates lost its balance and proceeded to overturn, causing a substantial hindrance to the steady flow of traffic.

Unanticipated Mishap

The accident occurred precisely at 6 am, as the sun was beginning to cast its first light on the city. The driver steering the heavily laden vehicle, identified as Budhram Singh, suddenly lost control of the truck. The immediate aftermath witnessed the vehicle tipped on its side, with metal plates strewn across the roadway. Singh, unfortunately, sustained injuries in the process and was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Quick Response to the Incident

Upon receiving the news of the accident, the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell sprang into action. The cell's chief, Yasin Tadvi, was at the forefront of the operation, managing the daunting task of setting the overturned vehicle right and clearing the road for resuming normal traffic flow. The team's swift and efficient response ensured that the disruption was temporary and didn't escalate into a more severe traffic situation.

Continuing the Journey

The truck was en route from Haryana to Kalamboli when fate took a nasty turn. Following the clearance of the accident scene, the vehicle was allowed to resume its journey, albeit with a significant delay. This incident served as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of road travel and the importance of maintaining utmost caution while navigating heavy vehicles through busy highways.