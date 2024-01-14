en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Merrillville Apartment Fire: A Battle Against Elements and Odds

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:40 pm EST
Merrillville Apartment Fire: A Battle Against Elements and Odds

On a wind-whipped Saturday afternoon, a fire erupted with alarming ferocity in an apartment building on the 100 block of East 54th Avenue, Merrillville, Indiana. The fire, which began in a wall around 2 p.m., was fueled by gusty winds and severely cold temperatures, creating a daunting environment for the local fire department.

Firefighters Battle Against the Odds

The fire crews encountered multiple challenges as they wrestled with the relentless flames. A limited water supply added to their difficulties, turning the firefighting operation into a strenuous battle against odds. Hours into their efforts, the fire was yet to be completely extinguished.

Casualties and Evacuations

While one resident suffered from smoke inhalation, the rest of the occupants were successfully evacuated from the 24-unit building, preventing further casualties. Multiple fire departments were summoned to the site, reinforcing the efforts to bring the situation under control.

Fire Spreads Through Voids

The fire spread with alarming speed through a void space in the building, a condition described by Merrillville Fire Chief Ed Yerga as being stacked against the responding teams. Even as late as 6:30 p.m., fire crews were still active at the site, tirelessly working to douse the flames.

The exact number of residents displaced by the fire remains unknown, however, the American Red Cross was engaged to aid in relocation initiatives. As crews continue to battle the flames, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Investigations into its origin are currently underway, with details pending.

0
Accidents Disaster United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
A Vigil for Jazmin Jefferson: A Lifeguard's Tragic End Sparks Calls for Investigation
In the chilled embrace of a Saturday night, a mournful gathering convened at Hearst Pool, nestled in Northwest Washington, D.C. A vigil was held for Jazmin Jefferson, a 21-year-old lifeguard whose life was tragically cut short on December 25, following her hospitalization since November 29. The illuminated pool, usually a source of joy and recreation,
A Vigil for Jazmin Jefferson: A Lifeguard's Tragic End Sparks Calls for Investigation
Lorry Driver to Face Court Over Unsecured Load Incident
14 mins ago
Lorry Driver to Face Court Over Unsecured Load Incident
Massive Fire at North Atlantic Fuels Raises Environmental Concerns
14 mins ago
Massive Fire at North Atlantic Fuels Raises Environmental Concerns
Major Car Crash in Mid-City Los Angeles Causes Significant Damage
2 mins ago
Major Car Crash in Mid-City Los Angeles Causes Significant Damage
Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision on Utah's Interstate 15 Claims One Life
11 mins ago
Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision on Utah's Interstate 15 Claims One Life
Lake Oswego Declares State of Emergency Following Tragic Fatality in Winter Storm
12 mins ago
Lake Oswego Declares State of Emergency Following Tragic Fatality in Winter Storm
Latest Headlines
World News
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
19 seconds
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
Dundee's 'Hello Lamp Post' Initiative: A Costly Climate Conversation?
24 seconds
Dundee's 'Hello Lamp Post' Initiative: A Costly Climate Conversation?
India in Focus: Political March, Weather Woes, and International Developments
30 seconds
India in Focus: Political March, Weather Woes, and International Developments
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
49 seconds
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
1 min
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
New York Team Triumphs Over Memphis in Thrilling Basketball Match
1 min
New York Team Triumphs Over Memphis in Thrilling Basketball Match
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
1 min
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
New York Knicks Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in a Spirited Basketball Matchup
1 min
New York Knicks Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in a Spirited Basketball Matchup
Drake University Triumphs Over Southern Illinois in a Spirited College Basketball Showdown
1 min
Drake University Triumphs Over Southern Illinois in a Spirited College Basketball Showdown
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
10 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
25 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
26 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
38 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
43 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
47 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app