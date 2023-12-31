en English
Accidents

Mercedes Benz EQB Electric Vehicle Catches Fire at Johor Baru Showroom

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:56 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:36 pm EST
Mercedes Benz EQB Electric Vehicle Catches Fire at Johor Baru Showroom

On the last day of the year, an electric vehicle, specifically a Mercedes Benz EQB model, became the epicenter of an unfortunate incident. The car caught fire while charging at a showroom located on Jalan Skudai, Batu 5, in Johor Baru. The incident occurred at 2:25 pm and was reported to the Larkin Fire and Rescue Station, which responded promptly to the distress call triggered via MERS 999.

Firefighters’ Immediate Response

The fire and rescue team, composed of ten firefighters, a fire engine, and two Rapid Intervention Motorcycle (RIM) units, was dispatched to the scene immediately. Upon their arrival, they encountered a blazing spectacle—the electric vehicle was engulfed in flames, creating a challenging situation for the team. Nonetheless, they managed to quell the flames and secure the area, thus preventing further escalation of the situation.

Extent of Damage

The fire’s ferocity resulted in considerable damage to the electric car, with an estimated 90% of it being consumed by the blaze. The incident also inflicted harm on the showroom’s infrastructure, causing approximately 5% damage to the building structure. The electric vehicle charging bay, the site where the fire originated, suffered 20% damage.

Ongoing Investigation

The operation concluded around 3:10 pm, roughly 45 minutes after the initial distress call. However, the incident’s aftermath has sparked an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Authorities are keen to establish whether the vehicle’s lithium-ion battery played a role in igniting the blaze, given the potential implications for other electric vehicles. The assessment of the losses incurred due to the fire is also in progress.

Accidents Automotive Fire Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

